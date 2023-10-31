How Des Plaines is improving pedestrian safety and trail access

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, third from right, other elected officials and local residents gathered last week to mark the Sidepath's completion. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A bicyclist and a pedestrian enjoy the newly opened Sidepath along a stretch of Oakton Street in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines officials are celebrating the completion and opening of a walking, running and biking path that helps connect local residents with hundreds of miles of Chicago-area trails.

Dubbed the Sidepath, the route runs nearly a half-mile along the north side of Oakton Street between Des Plaines River Road and the Des Plaines River Trail.

By using the Sidepath, people can get to trails elsewhere in Cook County and in Lake County, as well as forest preserves in both counties and other public attractions.

"It opens up this huge network of bike and running trails for Des Plaines residents to enjoy that previously was a little tricky to get to," Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said.

A railing-topped wall separates the 10-foot-wide path from Oakton Street to protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

A large median was added on Oakton Street for Des Plaines River Trail users, too.

Work on the $2.1 million project began this past April. Most of the funding came from Cook County's Invest in Cook grant program, which fuels local transportation improvements.

Goczkowski and 4th Ward Alderman Dick Sayad were among the local and Cook County officials who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Members of Bike Walk Des Plaines, a community group that promotes safe bike and pedestrian access, also were there.