Free computer class at Des Plaines Public Library
Updated 10/31/2023 3:26 PM
Adults who want to learn basic computer and internet skills can head to the Des Plaines Public Library on Nov. 9.
A free, hourlong class will begin at 2 p.m. at the library, 1501 Ellinwood St. Mouse and keyboard skills will be covered, as will surfing the web.
Registration is required. For more, visit calendar.dppl.org/event/9101215.
