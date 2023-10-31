Free computer class at Des Plaines Public Library

Adults who want to learn basic computer and internet skills can head to the Des Plaines Public Library on Nov. 9.

A free, hourlong class will begin at 2 p.m. at the library, 1501 Ellinwood St. Mouse and keyboard skills will be covered, as will surfing the web.

Registration is required. For more, visit calendar.dppl.org/event/9101215.