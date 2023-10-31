Free child safety seat check Saturday in Arlington Heights

The Arlington Heights Police Department will host a free child safety seat check event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4.

Certified child safety seat technicians will be on hand to check that seats are properly installed. No appointment is necessary to attend.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the police station, 200 E. Sigwalt St. It's the department's final child safety seat check event of 2023.