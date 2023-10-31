Evanston teen Natalie Raanan back in Chicago after being held hostage by Hamas

In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family, Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter, Natalie, 18, after Natalie's recent high school graduation. Associated PRess

An Evanston teen who was held hostage by Hamas and released earlier this month is back in Chicago, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest announced Monday evening.

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother Judith Raanan, 59, were kidnapped Oct. 7 during a surprise attack by Hamas near the border of Gaza that sparked a war that has claimed thousands of Palestinian and Israeli lives. The mother and daughter were released nearly two weeks later.

"I am relieved to see Natalie back home in Chicago," Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen said in a statement late Monday. "Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness."

The announcement did not mention when Judith Raanan would be arriving in Chicago.

