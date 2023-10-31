DuPage forest preserve permits to go on sale Dec. 1
Updated 10/31/2023 1:23 PM
Annual permits for certain outdoor activities in DuPage County forest preserves go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.
Dog owners need permits to use off-leash areas. The forest preserve district's archery range, model-airplane facilities and private boating also require permits.
The district will sell 2024 permits online at dupageforest.org. Permits also will be available between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays by calling (630) 933-7248 or by visiting the forest preserve headquarters at 3S580 Naperville Road, Wheaton.
To buy online, customers should visit the district's website and click on "Get a Permit."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.