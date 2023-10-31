DuPage forest preserve permits to go on sale Dec. 1

Annual permits for certain outdoor activities in DuPage County forest preserves go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.

Dog owners need permits to use off-leash areas. The forest preserve district's archery range, model-airplane facilities and private boating also require permits.

The district will sell 2024 permits online at dupageforest.org. Permits also will be available between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays by calling (630) 933-7248 or by visiting the forest preserve headquarters at 3S580 Naperville Road, Wheaton.

To buy online, customers should visit the district's website and click on "Get a Permit."