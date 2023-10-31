DuPage County property transfers for Aug. 24 to Sept. 27, 2023

Addison

$635,000; 1280 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to James J Christopher

$600,000; 1233 N Aspen Way, Addison; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Nathan D Boudreau to Daniel Freeman

$583,500; 1290 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Anahita Aboonabi

$550,000; 711 W Charles Court, Addison; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by James C Peterson to Jenson Joseph

$490,000; 533 Green Oaks Ct S, Addison; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Peng Liu to Czeslawa Leja

$440,000; 1131 N White Fence Lane, Addison; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Kreft Trust to Adam A Lau

$425,000; 1365 N Justin Court, Addison; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Igor Kurchitskiy to Giovanna Rubino

$363,000; 433 W Natoma Ave., Addison; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by G Bella Properties Llc to Sergio Contreras Jr

$351,000; 1312 W Meyer Drive, Addison; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Phillip V Dizon

$325,000; 1521 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Caracci Trust to Roger Marin

$320,000; 604 N Du Page Ave., Addison; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Francisco Vergara to Bertha Rivera

$290,000; 856 N Tamarac Blvd Unit 856, Addison; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Salvatora F Allevato to Ramon Frausto

$285,000; 261 W Parkview Drive, Addison; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gerald T Smith to Ricardo Cisneros

$271,500; 328 S Wisconsin Ave., Addison; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by William D Foster to Oliver Urquiza Castelan

$257,500; 701 N 5th Ave Unit 201, Addison; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sohair Soliman to Volodymyr Los

$250,000; 711 N Mavis Lane, Addison; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by William E Norteman III to Marco A Alvarez Peralta

$243,500; 722 N Lenore St., Addison; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Vicki R Arndt to Claudiu M Husar

$170,000; 411 S Irmen Drive, Addison; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ramiro Acevedo to Juan Carlos Cisneros

$150,000; 160 S La Londe Ave Unit 2H, Addison; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Pei Ying Sun to Daniel Cabrera

$126,000; 300 W Fullerton Ave Unit 209, Addison; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Stanley F Sowa Jr to Natalie Schoepp

$100,000; 1664 W Prescott Place, Addison; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John Parrish to Tiziano Savino

$90,000; 130 S La Londe Ave Unit 3F, Addison; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Salma Jangda to Karim Akkal

Bensenville

$490,000; 940 Breiter Court, Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Linda H Rosenberg to Gina Maria Lucania

$395,000; 601 Diana Court, Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Guy Filippelli to Rosaria M Saratana

$375,000; 4N386 Ridgewood Ave., Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Douglas P La Vine to Rosendo Villasenor

$330,000; 1029 W Irving Park Road, Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Pedro Mejia to Raphael Guzman

$285,000; 220 May St., Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Angel M Delgado Jr to Rosa Flores

$275,000; 1209 Medinah St., Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Adisa Sipic to Patricia Castro

$170,000; 250 George St Unit A, Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Amel Agic to Renato Arteaga Jr

$140,000; 535 E Jefferson St Unit 2D, Bensenville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by William Mccluskey to Aaron Origel Jr

Bloomingdale

$450,000; 179 Braintree Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Gregory S Rempala to Mario Napolitano

$445,000; 239 Nordic Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Mariano Trust to Thomas J Gargano

$425,000; 250 Edgewater Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Felber Fund Trust to Richard Aniballi

$420,000; 173 Canterbury Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Prueter Trust to Jerry Ventrella

$415,000; 241 Nordic Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jason Mesnard to Wojciech Muczynski

$410,000; 170 Canterbury Ct Unit 170, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Linda M Ciaglia to Owen W Lavin Jr

$400,000; 138 Alsace Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Berlin Trust to Amanda Lapalme

$400,000; 102 Langton Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Dylan J Beach to Steven D Karteiser

$365,000; 127 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Chambers Trust to Aleemuddin Mohammed

$323,000; 306 Brookdale Dr Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Spatuzza Trust to Angie Taliadouros

$323,000; 229 Esprit Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to House Fit Llc

$318,000; 120 Lakeview Dr Unit 212, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James Kelley to Rudolph J Kalas

$297,500; 169 Benton Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Raimondi Trust to Paula Greiner Shotton

$285,000; 223 Pinewood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Kerner Trust to Nicholas Rinaldi

$265,000; 149 E Raleigh Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Matthew J Mesnard to Renaldo Bulku

$248,000; 218 Pinewood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Devin Swillium to Sarah Smarzewski

$237,000; 188 Kendall Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Drawal Trust to Jang H Kim

$227,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 212, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Aldo Zinelli to James Fugate

$226,000; 242 Tamarack Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Barbara R Arrivi to Megan Guzman

$205,000; 213 Dartmouth Ct Unit D, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kristina A Raidy to Ronalyssa Loiseau

$204,000; 202 Emerson Ct Unit D, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Steven S Frick to Max J Ruby

$201,500; 124 Brewster Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by William C Ziegler to Joey Carbonelli

$190,000; 191 Hillcrest Ter Unit 2A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Devon Methven Vorpagel to Jaime Suk

$190,000; 127 Glengarry Dr Unit 308, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Shannon M Zacharia to Oleh Tsiuper

$105,500; 104 Glengarry Dr Unit 6-205, Bloomingdale; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Figiel Trust to Grandview Capital Llc

Bolingbrook

$370,000; 697 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Katy N Pack to Samuel Torrijos

Burr Ridge

$790,000; 13 Lake Ridge Club Court, Burr Ridge; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Richard M Beuke

$515,000; 55 Oak Creek Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Akhtar J Khattak to Chen Liu

$513,000; 8835 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Azad C Sunkavalli to Magdy H Mina

$398,000; 16W328 95th Place, Burr Ridge; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Leonard Fili to Joseph Saavedra Jr

Carol Stream

$546,500; 856 Longmeadow Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Desmond Trust to Anthony Mickle

$478,000; 962 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jonathan Scherer to Daniela Marijanovic

$457,500; 661 Stuart Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Joseph A Dippel to Jigneshkumar Patel

$431,000; 669 David Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Leder Trust to Klaudio Papajani

$423,000; 981 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Eugene J Beckler to Constantinos Loukeris

$419,500; 803 Tonto Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nathan M Polgar

$415,000; 1072 Brookstone Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by James M Taylor to Linh Duy Dao

$410,000; 1281 BisonTrail, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Brenda Zamora to Persia Zabelaj

$380,000; 333 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Florante A Gomez to Alberto G Vargas

$380,000; 1220 Portchester Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Mirza A Baig to Mohammed Imran Ali

$380,000; 1158 Winding Glen Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Shaily S Patel to Charles Mintz

$370,000; 295 Iowa Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert John Izzo Jr to Edward John Yee

$365,000; 504 Commanche Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Bonnie L Beebe to Garrett L Keeton

$361,000; 853 Pawnee Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lloyd E Dyer Jr to Omar Hernandez Perez

$360,000; 2N051 Linda Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Justina Carrera to Hassan Mohammad Kaleemullah

$332,500; 1143 Orangery Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Daniel Seidl

$331,500; 506 Aztec Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Zachary M Wendland to Julia Cesar

$328,000; 1302 Trinity Dr Unit 1302, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rafal Zielinski to Abdur Raheem Sarmasth

$320,000; 1330 Charger Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Anna Romero

$312,000; 1254 Woodlake Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Joyce M Sparr to Michael Carmine Lemke

$305,000; 529 Canterbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Iyad A Daas to Hassan Bouche

$300,000; 654 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bekzod Djalilov to Lizeth Saucedo

$290,000; 165 Carriage Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anestis G Derakis to Martin Dao

$262,000; 388 Kildare Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Linda S Hume to William Poling

$252,500; 443 Kilkenny Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Jennifer M Suedkamp to Kartik K Amin

$250,000; 1143 Robin Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Anthony Xavier to Omid Eidani Sobi

$240,000; 1324 Coldspring Road, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Milena Cvijovic to Agnieszka Grochowska Wieczorek

$225,000; 1278 Robin Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Philip J Gialluisi to Sharum Noor

$140,000; 151 W Elk Trl Unit 348, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pga Estates Llc to Amit Patel

$135,000; 167 W Elk Trl Unit 265, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Giovanni M Artale to Yagneshkumar Pandya

$117,500; 214 Klein Creek Ct Unit D, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Bobby Kothari

$112,500; 140 Klein Creek Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Indvestia Capital Llc

$92,000; 139 W Elk Trl Unit 339, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sunil Jain to Manpreet Kaur

Clarendon Hills

$741,000; 239 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Schell Trust to Charles Rank

$615,000; 107 Indian Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Graft Trust to Angel Grajeda

$528,000; 200 Grant Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sagar S Shah to Michelle Siska

$449,000; 448 Ridge Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Reese Klovens Trust to Nicholas Zeisloft H

$410,000; 155 Juliet Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Raymond Litwin to Bermes Properties Inc

$384,000; 137 Hiawatha Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Jbv Acquistions Llc to Nayara Mazzarella

$326,000; 118 Iroquois Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Dieckhaus Trust to Christopher Raboine

$220,000; 243 Burlington Ave Unit 105, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jie Yan

Darien

$707,000; 8517 Creekside Lane, Darien; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kevin R Loffredi to Kyle Shulfer

$655,500; 7722 Wildwood Court, Darien; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Slechter Trust to Cc Affordable Housing Llc

$650,000; 8832 Gleneagles Lane, Darien; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Paul A Labonne to Azmiy Arman

$541,500; 1310 Regency Grove Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Debbie Vallandigham Kokum to Claudio Ulivieri

$536,000; 7800 Brunswick Road, Darien; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Brunswick Trust to William Harvey

$500,000; 7748 Brompton Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Leonard M Kapovich Jr to Jude Thaddeus Costanzo

$435,000; 6918 Wilmette Ave., Darien; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Donald J Ciancio Jr to Yvonne Metcalf

$415,000; 8605 Pearson Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Tomas Zurauskas to Emaad Mohammad Rahman

$410,000; 7301 Wirth Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Drong Trust to Virginija Petrauskiene

$410,000; 17W544 Concord Place, Darien; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Monika Harvey to Gabrielle Serrao

$398,000; 8424 Dawn Lane, Darien; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kokuma Suzuki to Feng Zhang

$390,000; 8124 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Edward L Schuch to Alex Vasquez

$387,500; 7202 Wirth Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Frank Paleka Estate to John D Yanko

$380,000; 8595 Highcrest Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Venus Filicette to Dario Falconi Fernandez

$370,000; 8634 Pearson Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Alyssa A Stadt to Renee Hegner

$366,000; 7122 Exner Road, Darien; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Artemio S Sabado Trust to Rasa Krapikas

$355,000; 1101 Belair Drive, Darien; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Maureen P Healy to Alina Sumskaite

$347,000; 9411 Fountain Point Circle, Darien; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John M Griffin to Rudolph R Jaeger

$315,000; 1065 Ripple Rdg, Darien; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Rudolph R Jaeger to Deborah Thompson

$275,000; 8412 Mystic Trce, Darien; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Okolisan Trust to Sam Darwish

$275,000; 7929 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Barbara Backman to Marian Bosca

$265,000; 714 Walnut Dr Unit 106, Darien; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Hanus Special Needs Trust to Gregory Erazmus

$250,000; 7525 Nantucket Dr Unit 301, Darien; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Emelyn Splan to Roger Duitsman

$250,000; 1605 Durham Ct Unit D, Darien; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kimberly A Varnold to Susan Batterman

$250,000; 1602 Durham Ct Unit B, Darien; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Adam K Blair to Habib Rehman

$140,000; 8337 Woodland Dr Unit A, Darien; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael Dado to Daina Llc

Downers Grove

$707,500; 720 86th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Waldemar Herdzik to Frank Motola

$705,000; 1312 Brookside Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Palczynski Joint Trust to Daniel Robert Rodriguez

$662,500; 6220 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by 4612renos Llc to Bennett Haeberle

$655,000; 1038 Adelia St., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by D & K Paun Trust to Daniel Hoelting

$625,000; 1249 Grace Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Michael Weidner to Jonathan Reed

$595,000; 7617 Queens Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Augustine K Ulahannan to Daniel Winterrose

$560,000; 1248 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Owens Trust to Michael K Diedrich

$539,000; 6810 Carpenter St., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Hotchkin Trust to Mohammed Karim

$530,000; 10S341 Suffield Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to David E Yonan

$520,000; 6630 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael J Walsh to Michael Boerger

$506,000; 7113 Lyman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Bruce E Roberts to Patrick Okeefe

$500,000; 233 Grant St., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Matthew J Mcdaniell to Kristopher Nicholas Cin

$472,500; 6806 Meade Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by David Durocher to Hugo Lopez

$460,000; 4928 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Middaugh Ave Trust to Cherie A Vick

$450,000; 4613 Prospect Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Colin J Chrastka

$436,000; 4338 Stanley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Walsh Joint Trust to Kelly A Kavanaugh

$430,000; 7222 Binder Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Gandhi Trust to Mariana Ortiz

$430,000; 6013 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Milestone Real Estate Llc to Andrew Smalley

$430,000; 536 Valley View Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Charles V Strom to John Butkus III

$430,000; 4901 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Balmukund J Shah to Jonathan Karn

$417,000; 4529 Cross St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Constantine Trust to Ryan Chapin

$410,000; 5336 Lane Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kevin A Dungan to Alexa Gianatasio

$400,000; 6512 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sylvia M Chmelina to John P Graham

$390,000; 9S315 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Warmbir Trust to Brett Domark

$386,000; 4940 Seeley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by 4940 Seeley Llc to Michael Carminie Marro

$368,500; 428 Chicago Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Elizabeth Ellen Czulak to Ryan James Homes Llc

$360,000; 1002 Braemoor Dr Unit 1002A, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Catherine Kobor to Glen Lamontagna

$356,000; 1208 Jefferson Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Koenig Trust to Daniel Bruns

$349,000; 915 59th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Edith L Mochel Larson to Terrence A Moeller

$340,000; 6512 Kensington Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Rivera Trust to Kinjal Y Patel

$330,000; 1038 Norfolk St., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dennis Eslit to Adam R Holmes

$318,000; 1952 Wellington Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Rito Trust to Lori L Williamson

$315,000; 1627 Janet St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Patricia Kaminski to Thomas Omalley

$300,000; 3834 Glendenning Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Alex Dana to Christopher Widup

$285,000; 306 Lincoln Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Jennifer Wheeler to Jeffrey Hartman

$199,000; 3913 Saratoga Ave Unit 214, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Betty M Moody to Edith L Larson

$190,000; 4224 Saratoga Ave Unit 114, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kirsten Lee to Jerry G Hoke

$180,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 12 C, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Eileen M Daly to James Casey

$169,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 705, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Craig A Pro to Joan Tather Y Garcia

$160,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 16C, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to John Frazier

$160,000; 4225 Saratoga Ave Unit 107B, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Michael A De Simone to Pamela J Kelly Spangler

$155,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 18B, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Richard A Connors to Michael T Ang

$155,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 4E, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Gail Ann Code to Patrick Boviall

$150,000; 4043 Saratoga Ave Unit D 221, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Melissa L Rutt to Travis Moldenhauer

$122,000; 2208 Arbor Cir Unit 1, Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Anas Alkhatib to Abdulhalim Dayoub

$53,000; 5110 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Linda Gartrell to George L Scigousky

Elmhurst

$570,000; 609 W Armitage Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Nathan Parkins to Mark Jakcsy

$533,000; 211 S Linden Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Francis A Gagnaire to Robert Bauer

$525,000; 145 S York St Unit 226, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Porter Trust to Joseph P Fahey

$510,000; 738 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Julie Nowak to Jason S Yukich

$499,000; 748 N Michigan St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Joey Carbonelli to Scott Rogala

$490,000; 421 E Webster Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Pamela Senger to Geraldine Ann Difranco

$485,000; 810 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by David L Johnsen III to Michael C Fikaris

$450,000; 408 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Peter F Clancy to Daniel Clancy

$450,000; 15W244 E Harvard St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Stevenson Trust to Peter Sungwook Hyoung

$430,000; 169 N Elm Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Allen Trust to John Lach

$350,000; 413 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Straumann Trust to Steve Rosa

$340,000; 909 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Parkside Ventures Llc to David Curletti

$330,000; 143 Fellows Court, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Erin Elizabeth Epley to Jack Patrick Doyle

$327,000; 643 W Lorraine Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Marco J Favia to Austin Cole Evans

$325,000; 192 N Bonnie Brae Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rubelia Vazquez to Ashley Vazquez

$315,000; 383 S Scott St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John Zientara to Arlene Adorno

$292,000; 734 N Van Auken St., Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Scott C Peters to Jessica Ann Yohannan

$275,000; 760 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Spain Trust to David Spain

$170,000; 915 N York St Unit 601, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Michael J Durkowski to James A Dibendetto

$167,000; 1003 S Euclid Ave Unit 2W, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Benjamin T Coman

$133,500; 841 N York St Unit 402, Elmhurst; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Erik M Gutekunst to E & L Capital Llc

Glen Ellyn

$710,000; 1041 Deer Glen Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dominic P Carbonari to Ryan Roznowski

$660,000; 408 Phillips Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Susan Kay Ruth to Joshua Piper

$575,000; 615 Maiden Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sarah Oneill to Kenneth E Tate

$525,000; 427 Phillips Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jeanne M Iovinelli to Brian J Cummins

$500,000; 21W508 Acorn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Benjamin Raeder

$480,000; 501 Forest Ave Unit 504, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Krick Trust to Neal Persky

$465,000; 268 Sunset Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Doyle Trust to Kevin P Lang

$415,000; 853 Seminary Circle, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Rick J Erickson to Russell Snow III

$402,000; 322 Taylor Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Polena Realty Llc to Katherine M Gurrieri

$375,000; 994 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by G E Hill Ave Properties Llc to Josh Strom

$375,000; 988 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by G E Hill Ave Properties Llc to Gregory A Newsome

$375,000; 150 N Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pamela G Herbert to Michael Schmidt

$360,000; 459 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to John R Meier

$350,000; 982 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by G E Hill Ave Properties Llc to Michelle C Hogan

$340,000; 51 Exmoor Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Matthew Temple to Parissa Setareh Djangi

$319,000; 519 N Main St Unit 1CN, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Paul Teddo

$318,000; 1N726 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Englund Trust to Three Musketters Properties

$250,000; 1117 Heather Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Baldev R Patel to Amanullah Aman

$245,000; 528 Pershing Ave Unit D, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert Hudson to Luke Loprieno

$236,500; 856 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Trust Adminstration Sv to Danny Sugimoto

$230,000; 64 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Alice S Douglas to Robb C Douglas

$230,000; 21W573 Huntington Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Wendy K Lane to A & S Real Estate Llc

$221,500; 40 S Main St Unit 5A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Maureen T Scholle to Paul Ralph Aronson

$169,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 204, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Milestone Holdings Llc to Lou Andrea Eugenio

$165,000; 37 N Main St Unit 38, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sylvia Rae Bagge to Patricia Sullivan

$152,000; 43 N Main St Unit 14, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Betty Koskinas to Fortino Galindo

$148,500; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 216W, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Tyler Langlois to Melissa Matheus

$90,000; 420 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gary Morgan to Melissa Morgan

Glendale Heights

$370,000; 1036 Victoria Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank Trustee to Lubina Sultana

$321,000; 280 E Wrightwood Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Thomas J Terpening to Asif Ali Khan

$320,000; 751 Dickens Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Victoria Acevedo to Kyaw Kyaw Khine

$320,000; 496 Winthrop Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Suhrab Hotaky

$320,000; 1669 Gilberto St., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Larry Kerwin to Juan Reyes Aguilar

$300,000; 119 E Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jose G Mendez to Angel Jasso

$280,000; 1536 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Marah Trust to Madeline Washington

$265,500; 1650 Scott St., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by B F Shufeldt to Gilberto Cervantes Mercado

$250,000; 404 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Fidkowski Trust to Joseph Del Rio

$250,000; 1579 Highland Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Maria Vayadares to Veronica Camacho Gomez

$240,000; 728 Marilyn Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sefik Smajkan to Gabino Mendoza Dolores

$231,000; 2173 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Carlson Trust to Ryan Henry

$170,000; 449 Sidney Ave Unit D, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lara Lijewski to Richard A Ragano

$170,000; 1277 Pearl Ave Unit 25 D, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Luis A Otero to Priscilla Burn

$169,500; 96 Golden Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc

$167,000; 1284 Pleasant Ave Unit 67 A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sarah Lucente to Josephine Guest

$160,000; 685 E Fullerton Ave Unit 2-102, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sanjay Amin to Enis Toska

$160,000; 659 E Fullerton Ave Unit 9 208, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Pnr Properties Llc to Kesar Realty Llc

$160,000; 1120 Cedar St Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Pnr Properties Llc to Kesar Realty Llc

$150,000; 690 Marilyn Ave Unit 108, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Aleksandra Tatarczuch to Alessandro Fantoni

$144,000; 731 E Fullerton Ave Unit 207, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Doan Pham to Andrea Kimmons

$135,000; 334 Shorewood Dr Unit 2B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Raul Casimiro Ramirez

$130,000; 1267 Prairie Ave Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sam Woo to Priyana Investments Llc

$117,000; 1557 Jill Ct Unit 204, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gitay Yehoshua to Frshta Arabshahee

$115,000; 503 Darlene Ln Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Cosmos Housing Llc to Darshan Parikh

$110,000; 506 Darlene Ln Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sam Woo to Priyana Investments Llc

Hinsdale

$700,000; 16W080 Brookview Court, Hinsdale; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Kentra Trust to William T Rodeghier

$575,000; 120 S Vine St., Hinsdale; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Petsamlukran 120 Vine Llc to Michael Sweeney

$500,000; 5615 S Elm St., Hinsdale; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hasntar Llc to Nirav N Thakkar

$330,000; 603 Chanticleer Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Shuai Yang to Kate Meng

Itasca

$560,000; 6N374 Neva Terrace, Itasca; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Dirk Mattheis to Robert Lance Turner

$450,000; 500 E North St., Itasca; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Dennis Campbell to Christopher Roger Klescewski

$425,000; 715 E North St., Itasca; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Anthony E Valentino to Danielle Marie Florina

$340,000; 21W280 Temple Drive, Itasca; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Benjamin M Powalish to Victor P Josefowicz Jr

$335,000; 418 Bonnie Brae Ave., Itasca; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Michael Maggio to Leah Marie Davidson

$335,000; 328 S Princeton Ave., Itasca; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Michael S Krause to Michael Shoffner

$330,000; 314 E Tall Oaks Lane, Itasca; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Magoo Rentals Llc to Hong Bounpaseuth

$150,000; 805 N Walnut St Unit 2B, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by 805 Land Trust to Thomas Spear

Lemont

$400,000; 11S508 Carpenter St., Lemont; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Robert E Fell to Anna Rafaez

$360,000; 11S221 Oakwood Ave., Lemont; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gregory S Mauritzen to Agustine Lopez Jr

Lisle

$717,500; 585 Front St., Lisle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Mark S Wray to Jerzy Knobloch

$590,000; 2056 Lundy Lane, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Shaun Pollitt to Sidney Waker Thao

$570,000; 640 Redwood Lane, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Herbert A Brinkman to Mark Rodriguez

$550,000; 6523 Deerpath Court, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Dean M Grundhoefer to Binh Phung

$397,500; 621 Columbine Ave., Lisle; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Michael J Pine to Eric W Stodola

$397,000; 5310 Meyer Drive, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kevin W Groce to Jeremy Brady

$359,000; 5818 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ciesielski Trust to Rachel L Schuette

$350,000; 5349 Westview Lane, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Carrmont Llc to James Patrick Mcmahon

$340,500; 6075 River Bend Drive, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Linda J Mcnees to G Hernandez Properties Llc Ser

$307,500; 643 Kohley Road, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Heidi L Schwarz to Milestone Real Estate Llc

$230,000; 1896 Portsmouth Drive, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Morgan Dixon to Carl Maeder

$225,000; 1811 Four Lakes Ave Unit 4L, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ashlea J Smalley to Ty Kowalewski

$196,000; 2256 Abbeywood Dr Unit C, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Thomas Buchholz to Cara Ruffo

$175,000; 5700 Hillcrest Ln Unit PD, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Maribeth Kinnavy to Jaime Blatti

$170,000; 6000 Oakwood Dr Unit 2D, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mary Ann Nugent to Kristine Countryman

$160,000; 6000 Oakwood Dr Unit 32D, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chiarmonti Trust to Brent N Chiarmonti

$150,000; 4735 Devon Ave., Lisle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Eli J Mayo to Steven Lieberenz

$120,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 2D, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Clay D Hayward to Sara Filip

$95,000; 4515 Blackhawk Ln Unit 206, Lisle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Richard Miller to Ayesha Afaq

Lombard

$628,500; 130 N Lincoln Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Gaylene R Nass to Tracy K Lundin

$601,000; 616 S Edson Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John A Becker to Furqaan Mustafa

$460,000; 343 N Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sean Mcdaid

$452,500; 499 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Vincent Walsh

$452,000; 495 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Peter Chamala

$450,000; 21W660 Park Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Walsh Trust to Muhammad Imran Sadiq

$441,000; 497 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Nevin Yik Man Wong

$437,500; 20W571 Glen Place, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by James D Hughes to Thomas Ungaro

$435,000; 54 Lombard Circle, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gerald S Kramer to Nicholas Arnold

$420,000; 2S257 Glen Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ellen M Gaynor

$415,000; 30 E Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Andrew Gutowski

$405,000; 526 S Lewis Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ronald S Kleck to Rosie Michelle Huf

$397,000; 2S075 Avondale Lane, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Ayz Properties Llc to Gabrielle E Prato

$390,000; 1867 S Lincoln St., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Plonka Trust to Abdus Shamim Khan

$365,000; 423 S 3rd St., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Jeremy J Swanson to Jorge Ortiz

$365,000; 1113 S School St., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Aaron D Pollock to Sean Carroll

$360,000; 1000 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kimberley S Jarke to Maaz Ahmad Shaikh

$358,000; 865 E 22nd St Unit 208, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Afonso C Nobre to Emanuel Haiman Jr

$358,000; 108 W St. Charles Road, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yung Trust to Mingli Dai

$351,000; 875 E 22nd St Unit 102, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Syed Affanul Haq Hashmi to Michael W Ebeling

$350,000; 666 North Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Zachary J Kryzak to Prasann Patel

$350,000; 1089 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Cynthia Lambert to Aubrey Guthrie

$325,000; 407 Arboretum Dr Unit 114, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Swaroop C Sambangi to Fiona M O Connell

$325,000; 146 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Andrew Garrett Boley to Tracy Jaracz

$325,000; 1030 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Asgar Alam to Mubeen Hadi

$310,000; 310 S Main St Unit 307, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Melvin Taylor to Dredrick Browning

$295,000; 115 E 13th St., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Doris Ackerman to Sara Khan

$290,000; 500 E St. Charles Rd Unit 302, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Corie A Rice to Russ Davis

$290,000; 409 N Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Brenda K Ingebrigtsen to Derek Cantu

$275,000; 520 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Holly Olsen to Hilary Blair Staats Sanders

$237,500; 845 E 22nd St Unit 214, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Raquel C Grasso to Joseph Gottlieb

$229,000; 216 Gazebo Ln Unit 11, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gabriel Gancarz to Jacques P Bernardin

$225,000; 2211 S Stewart Ave Unit 4A, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Nicholas Rossi to Debra Ann Leschuck

$222,000; 10 E Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Anthony Faust to Amir Ahmed

$210,000; 121 E Janata Blvd Unit 2A, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Lara Hamdan to Gracefulliving Consultants Llc

$203,000; 2211 S Stewart Ave Unit 1E, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Mingli Dai to Javed Jamsa

$200,000; 320 S Edson Ave., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Slanicky Trust to Daniel B Bragaw

$200,000; 2005 S Finley Rd Unit 903, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by James A Moawd to Gulam M Khan

$200,000; 1580 Walnut Court, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Enrique Garcia to Leandro Soto Zacatzi

$195,000; 2335 S Main St Unit 1A, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Dorothy Banks to Daniel Horton

$180,000; 1134 E Division St., Lombard; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Allison Lukaszewski to Uven Properties Llc

$177,000; 1321 S Finley Rd Unit 220, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John F Campbell to Muhammad Siddqui

$173,000; 1301 S Finley Rd Unit 421, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Judy Barbeau to Enea Rezhda

$160,000; 2211 S Highland Ave Unit 5E, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jovita Blake

$140,000; 2015 S Finley Rd Unit 306, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Vicki L Massett to Andrea Chaldek

$84,000; 1508 S Fairfield Ave Unit 5A, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Myszkowski Trust to Urban Works Group Inc

$70,000; 2005 S Finley Rd Unit 401, Lombard; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Mary Ellen Kuchno to Peter Stankus

Medinah

$472,000; 22W370 Webster Ave., Medinah; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Roenna Trust to Bronislaw Langowski

$455,000; 7N025 Harvey Road, Medinah; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Tierno Trust to Bruce Miller

$412,000; 6N165 Acacia Lane, Medinah; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Maria Kyanka to Nicholas G Campo

$365,000; 7N274 Eagle Ave., Medinah; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Rudolph Kalas to Michael Hemstreet

$276,000; 22W300 Broker Road, Medinah; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ruth Baker Schwenker Estate to Achour Esho

Naperville

$876,000; 3427 Redwing Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John W Ehlert to Shashank Kumar

$845,000; 4440 Esquire Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Paul Desiderioscioll to David Murray

$840,000; 4159 Callery Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Sanjeev Arora to Manan Nilesh Kapadia

$825,000; 1604 Vincent Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey J Haas to Bibhas Kumar Sinha

$795,000; 5212 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Vik Trust to Heather Lalla

$785,000; 2603 Breckenridge Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Joseph T Bernstein Trust to Matthew Parisi

$780,000; 918 Appomattox Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Rupp Trust to Matthew S Blohm

$779,500; 1115 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Jeffrey Seredynski

$779,000; 3312 Scottsdale Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Bruce Morton to Joel M Kashuba

$765,000; 923 Parkside Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Adil Khan to Stephen Hardey

$765,000; 3340 White Eagle Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Mathur D Sreedhar to Gursharn Rajput

$750,000; 2819 Champion Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Marko Trust to Tahseen Husain

$750,000; 1406 Frenchmans Bend Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Peter Tennis to Naveed Mirza

$745,000; 3835 Chesapeake Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Schebo Trust to Michael Mccullough

$737,000; 4603 Mather Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Todd S Melvin to Vinay Kumar Nambinayakanahally Krishna

$735,000; 4211 Clearwater Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Sonika Chawla to Tejveer Singh Soodan

$730,000; 89 Claremont Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Doherty Trust to Lou Ann Springer

$715,000; 955 W Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Mark A Payne Trust to Clayton A Combe

$715,000; 3640 Breitwieser Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Spurlock Trust to Shilpa Jain

$712,000; 5676 Rosinweed Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Michael P Murray to Eugen Miu

$700,000; 5552 Bergamot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Kashan Ahmed

$698,500; 1155 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Richard A Janor

$695,000; 626 Windridge Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Michael Cullen to Benjamin Atticus Jaehning

$690,000; 1223 Whitingham Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Grady Trust to Jeffery Mark Sedig

$687,500; 330 Du Pahze St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Narayen Trust to David Ledwidge

$682,500; 1580 Abbotsford Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Hemanshu Bahl to Brendan Heffron

$675,000; 1590 Everwood Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Edwin A Ptak to John Furiasse

$675,000; 139 N Columbia St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ram West Capital Llc to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$670,000; 24W470 Eugenia Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Garvin Trust to Zachary Rubin

$669,000; 1722 Drake Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Robert Montgomery to Daniel Wilcox

$660,000; 4827 Fesseneva Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jeffrey C Gies to Mohammed Omair Rehman

$660,000; 2004 Yellowstar Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mark Stafford to C Michael Mullen

$656,000; 4 Helens Way Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mf & Ar Llc

$646,000; 6S335 Greenwich Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Richard J Johnson to Kevin Petray

$640,000; 2664 Haddassah Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Julia Reese to Junyiran Zhang

$625,000; 782 E Gartner Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kimberly K Porter to Matthew Denton

$625,000; 1112 Homer Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Joseph G Berka to Deep Gaur Dwarka

$621,000; 509 Ticonderoga Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joseph P Mccarthy to Christopher J Wilson

$620,000; 2013 Keim Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Pierre R Gautreau to Kalie Dotson

$615,000; 102 Green Valley Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Brett Andrew Everett to Michele Labadessa

$612,000; 4030 Ashwood Park Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Slavko Simic to Wu Hui Chuan Shih

$600,000; 1208 Burlington Ave., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Yao Lu

$595,000; 1280 W Bauer Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Luke W Anliker

$576,900; 2246 Gleneagles Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gary L Goforth to Britt Mills

$570,000; 4223 Fraser Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Shauna Kolodkin to Bhupal Bhusal

$570,000; 1137 George Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Donna Stembridge Teust to Wendy Anne Robson

$566,000; 1011 E Bailey Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Matthew Mcclurken to Meghan Gleason Ruiz

$560,000; 1910 Templar Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Justin Eylander to Willians Giardina

$558,000; 1107 Sara Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Polak Joint Trust to Wei Sun

$555,000; 2432 Brockton Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Frank P Qualitier III to Alex Truman

$549,000; 125 Split Oak Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Mark E Zolp to Anthony Hopkins

$548,500; 1233 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Ravinder Tohan

$545,000; 125 N Ellsworth St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Christina L Vosteen to Jeffrey Moriarty

$535,000; 627 Bourbon Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Linden Woods Of Naperville Llc to David Phillip Salvato

$532,500; 1728 Elyse Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by David M Baker to Juanita Nelson

$525,000; 800 Piedmont Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Fischer Trust to Naomi Young

$505,000; 1956 Nutmeg Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Alexander Zagariya to Ovais A Siddiqui

$500,000; 1503 Wexford Place, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Edward Behen to Bernardo Flores Gamez

$500,000; 1334 Chestnut Ridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Roger S Kilty to Kristin A Thornton

$490,000; 3111 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Joseph Frigo to Mohit Malhotra

$490,000; 1964 Cobblebrook Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Ju Yung Tung to Andrew Charles Lichtenauer

$490,000; 1155 Red Clover Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Adam Keith Trimeloni to Irfan Arif

$489,000; 1936 Nutmeg Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Peng Wang to David A Gupana

$480,000; 139 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Hanmantha Reddy to Srinivas Pulluri

$475,000; 49 Robin Hill Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Daniel J Fitzpatrick to Thao Trinh

$470,000; 421 Berry Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by David A Buckman to Joseph P Tomaselli

$465,000; 2632 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Benjamin M Fertig to Toyah Wilson

$460,000; 1224 Jane Ave., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Arthur S Tucker Trust to Andrew Wegerer

$448,000; 28W737 87th St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Del Toro Properties Llc to David Montoya

$443,000; 2847 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Vivian Bontempo

$440,000; 1147 Tuthill Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kevin E Madden to Terrence Neal

$429,000; 808 Shandrew Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Thomas P Oller to Sunny Patel

$425,500; 724 N Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Budijanto Tjahadi to Ryan Manning

$417,000; 1377 Danada Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Svetka Properties 2 Llc to Surinder Madhok

$416,500; 4422 Monroe Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Vibhor Gupta to Sumana Chelikani

$415,000; 2204 Grove Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Thomas R Young to Anil R Ojha

$400,000; 906 Hickory Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Yin Chou Lin to Tyler C Hogan

$400,000; 2205 Pontiac Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Rjdas Llc to Linda L Gustis

$391,000; 2080 Springside Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Sarah D Ottney to Faisal Siddiqui

$390,000; 1511 Treeline Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Fifth Third Bank Na Ttee to Karthik Jayaraman

$380,000; 450 River Front Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Keiko T Evans to Steven A Stone

$380,000; 1012 Devonshire Ave., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Michele A Labadessa to Abigail Bitto

$379,000; 2074 Dorval Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Brendan T Heffron to Yesenia Bautista Panigua

$374,000; 298 Danbury Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Amy L Brandolino to Nadish Saini

$374,000; 229 Tanoak Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Brian Haggerty to Agim Baftiri

$367,500; 1079 Mattande Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Huber Trust to Ayesha Kazmi

$357,000; 726 Hageman Place, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Marie Fojas to Daniel Wentworth

$347,000; 435 Orleans Ave., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Hawn Li Nian to Chu Hin Joshua Chan

$340,000; 25W042 Keswick Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Brian L Glassman to Ning Hou

$340,000; 24411 W 103rd St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Sumit Sawhney

$339,000; 1985 Navarone Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mark K Poulopoulos to Harold A Dale Jr

$335,000; 1704 Windward Ave., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jai Prakash Kapoor to Sriram Sankaranarayanan

$330,000; 1253 Haverhill Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Nalini M Kateni to Jeffrey Weldon Hooper

$321,000; 1504 Aberdeen Ct Unit 1504, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Juckins Trust to Gintaras Medvedevas

$320,000; 637 Dana Ct Unit B, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Jones Trust to Tao Yang

$320,000; 1375 Rennet Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Ace Management to Angela M Munchalfen

$316,000; 295 Westbrook Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by John E Steffen to Ricardo Esquivel

$309,000; 2341 Overlook Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Edgar Leon to Vedaswaroop Meduri

$299,000; 2950 Rutland Cir Unit 2950, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Erika Iwanski to Nitin Aggarwal

$297,000; 655 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hatim Qutbuddin to Angelina Ditts

$292,000; 2307 Overlook Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ryan T Marshall to Romgar Llc

$290,000; 1017 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Michael Chaney to Christopher Mcfadden

$289,000; 2227 Waterleaf Ct Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Yang Property Management Llc to Dibyendu Saha

$285,000; 2539 Oneida Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Wei Kang to Ajay Reddy

$283,000; 1221 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Abigail M Bitto to Peter J Adams

$282,000; 2150 Fulham Drive, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ankita Dogra Inv Llc

$270,000; 1415 N Main St., Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by John J Danno Jr to Quinn Crowley

$267,500; 1364 Queensgreen Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mary Angela Stabler to Robert M Cavanaugh

$255,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 207, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by David Harris to Richard D Enright

$250,000; 2616 Breckenridge Lane, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Suleyman R Dirilten to Scott Barenbrugge

$242,000; 511 Aurora Ave Unit 207, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Robert G Boyda to Ann C Bertino

$236,000; 2929 Gypsum Circle, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Robert P Patitucci to Nicole Brandon

$229,000; 1060 N Mill St Unit 210, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Lawrence R Duff to Michael J Spencer

$185,000; 254 E Bailey Rd Unit E, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Oliana Kole to Dragan Ristic

$165,000; 1525 Raymond Dr Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Alyssa J Gentile to Siarhei Miachkou

$160,000; 1004 N Mill St Unit 307, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Christopher J Schubert to Paulina Khokhlova

$130,000; 234 E Bailey Rd Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Alfonsas Vitkevicius to Violet Series Llc 234 E Bailey

$125,000; 2636 Regency Court, Naperville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hudai Dirilten to M I Homes Of Chicago Llc

Oak Brook

$685,000; 703 Brougham Lane, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Isabella T Salerno to Daniel T Hebert

$683,500; 3124 35th St., Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Country Delight Dairy Inc to Midwestern University

$683,500; 3118 35th St., Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Country Delight Dairy Inc to Midwestern University

$663,000; 3020 Coolidge St., Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rantis Trust to Hina Iqbal

$599,000; 4 Royal Vale Drive, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Herein Dhillon Management & In to Dominick Loizzo

$565,000; 6 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit K308, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Patricia Gianone to Connie Winkler

$500,000; 3 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit E 107, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Barbara Caroline Hunter to Susan Joy Hunter

$445,000; 2S758 Avenue Orleans, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Arica Costello

$425,000; 19 N Tower Road, Oak Brook; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Thomas Gransee to Frank Cervone

Oakbrook Terrace

$460,000; 1704 Fairfax Lane, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Swanson Trust to Deborah K Kammueller

$250,000; 1S150 Spring Rd Unit 4C, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Baker Trust to Abaan Merchant

Roselle

$641,500; 120 Pratt Blvd, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Marianne Peterson Trust to Jairo Bastidas

$515,000; 309 E Irving Park Road, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Mendoza Trust to Wirsing Properties Llc

$476,000; 328 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Timberleaf Llc to Victor G Hugg

$441,000; 330 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Timberleaf Llc to Arslan Kakishvev

$440,000; 350 N Roselle Road, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Keith L Cronce to William S Kidera

$418,000; 326 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Timberleaf Llc to George Rizk

$390,000; 341 W Pine Ave., Roselle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Adam Derkacz to Patrick C Kramer

$300,000; 630 Middleton Drive, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Thomas H Seiler to Nercy Medrano Valdez

$300,000; 265 Mulford Lane, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Salvatore J Tornatore to Alison T Ablan

$291,000; 613 CarlsbadTrail, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jvl Properties Llc to Michal W Kwoki

$290,000; 701 Morningside Court, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Lissa Hernandez to Andre Platonov

$288,000; 521 Cumberland Trl Unit D, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Ashish Agrawal to Prajakta Gandhi

$281,000; 50 Terry Dr Unit D, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Roxana Cruz Gudino to Swaminarayan Prop Llc

$162,500; 716 Prescott Dr Unit 203, Roselle; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by David Bukowski to Anna Poleszuk

Villa Park

$600,000; 1330 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Acre View Inc to Ayaz Shirazee

$435,000; 725 S Addison Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by David J Dejong to Matthew S Pazar

$425,000; 623 S Euclid Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Pleiter Trust to Candice Parisi

$410,000; 242 E Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Annie Hill Snyder

$390,000; 239 E Maple Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Bradley Dylhoff to Ruben Martinez

$385,000; 284 E Elm St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Thomas J Gallagher to Ashley Milburn

$382,500; 256 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Zachary Starr to John V Allison Jr

$353,000; 735 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jason Guanlao Rejano

$345,500; 1046 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Ralph P Masek to Shafiuddin A Mohammed

$342,500; 219 S Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by William W Baur to Marie Schrempf

$341,000; 810 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Russell Emmering to Jonathan P Nelson Jr

$340,000; 1130 S Julia Drive, Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nicole Riefke to Oscar Ramirez Lopez

$333,000; 209 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Newling Trust to Lisa Binetti

$315,000; 530 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Thomas A Scanlon Jr to Yessenia Covarrubias

$298,000; 700 W Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Suzanne L Berry to Braulio Santillan

$290,000; 1S314 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Rubelyn N Luna to Abdulvakil Khan

$260,000; 28 N Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Mary Gonzalez to Shawn G Rex

$255,000; 506 N Ellsworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Melissa M Keller Smith to Jared Paine

$245,000; 1S128 Eliot Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Amreena S Khan to Alma Delia Chavez Perez

$240,000; 714 W Pleasant St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Patricia M Lauer to Omer Meah

$232,000; 220 W Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Donald J Ward to Vincent Hoffman

$230,000; 312 N Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Karen L Pickerill to Alex Prado

$220,000; 18W220 Lowell Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Dana M Novak to Jose Luis Garcia

$220,000; 18W155 14th St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Jacqueline Herman to Maria Legg

$210,000; 330 N Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Soukup Trust to Adam Chaudhry

$205,000; 18W236 Buckingham Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Vithalani Inc to Raul Calderon

$185,000; 127 E Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Daniel J Piwowar to K & N Home Investors Llc

$162,000; 1S155 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ana E Ocasio Flores to Michael Gaftman

$122,000; 138 E Madison St., Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ziggy Stardust Trust to Jbm Trust I

$55,000; 530 E Highland Ave Unit B4, Villa Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Elaine Rissky to Mark Fidkowski

Warrenville

$465,500; 30W022 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Lokeshwaran Srikumar

$454,500; 30W024 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Philip Jose

$445,000; 3S498 Barkley Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Naga Lakshmi Kambala to Thomas J Evoy

$445,000; 30W026 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Lokeshwaran Srikumar

$435,000; 2S268 Riverside Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kurt Neubauer to Robert Eklund

$422,500; 30W093 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jacque L Waller to David Magruder

$387,000; 28W406 Townline Road, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Schroeder Trust to Avory Morgan Peterson

$375,000; 2S670 Continental Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Emmanuel Garay

$370,000; 27W256 Hoy Road, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Ryan Wiznerowicz to Katelyn R Roberts

$357,500; 29W479 Big Woods Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Anjela M Brooks to Richard Matulajtys

$329,500; 3S101 Home Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Joshua Thomas O Connell to Stacy Marin

$300,000; 30W111 Fairfax Court, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jay Kaushikkumar Nathwani to Kathyrn Bach

$280,000; 2S570 Cynthia Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Andy Nguyen to Lian S Tung

$275,000; 29W780 Galbreath Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John Lg Mang to Tyler Ford

$260,000; 29W436 White Oak Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Nicolai Postica to Rosalind Korbar

$193,000; 2S640 Cerny Rd Unit B1, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Marzenna Joanna Zyskowska to Michael R Kennedy

$185,000; 29W641 Winchester Cir N Unit 9 1, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Roberta Lockett to Guadalupe Antonio Valdez

$165,000; 29W611 Winchester Cir N Unit 1, Warrenville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Scott Eckelberry to Brian H Carroll

West Chicago

$665,000; 611 Nor Oaks Court, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Brett A Cooper to Mark G Daugherty

$590,000; 29W350 Oak Knoll Road, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Richard A Behan Sr to Michael Burcker

$533,000; 1349 Snowberry Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Derek S Krueger to Ayub Ismail Khan

$515,000; 889 Academy Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bufkin Trust to Otto Szasz

$510,000; 260 Long Oak Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Stephen J Maguire to Joseph Pinkevich

$425,000; 28W255 Indian KnollTrail, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Baker Trust to Daniel Pseno

$380,000; 840 Main St., West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Thomas R Wagener to Samantha Blackwell

$361,000; 0N455 Morningside Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Hudson Trust to Daniel L Heshley

$330,000; 4N160 Kenwood Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Xinyi Li to Raul Rosalez

$305,000; 1120 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gurdeep S Dhillon to Joseph Sheahan

$300,000; 4N037 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Paul Kompanowski to Dan Mastropieri

$293,000; 908 Elizabeth St., West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Norma D Alcantar to Hugo Garcia Huerta

$290,000; 0N140 Sarana Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Cosme Urbina to Joselyn Urbina Miranda

$200,000; 0N132 Easton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jose Garcia to Olivia Romero Espinal

$175,000; 2366 Elm Road, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Howard A Young to Eleven11 Properties Llc

$165,000; 0N415 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Redeed Llc to Daniel Fuentes

Westmont

$590,000; 144 W Quincy St., Westmont; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mark D Olson to Daniel D Bischof

$528,000; 217 Rosewood Court, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gregory Erazmus to Mohammed S Sunbuli

$400,500; 224 Carlisle Ave., Westmont; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jose A Delagdo to Sama Alreddawi

$385,000; 207 Robinson Lane, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jeffery Elmer Burda to Qadar Mohammed

$365,500; 111 S Williams St., Westmont; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Brennan Obrien to Robert J Austin

$345,000; 121 N Adams St., Westmont; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Donald P Schwieger to Jason E Stanfa

$335,000; 301 Cromwell Court, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Adam Cathcart to Aljade D Reyes Montesco

$287,500; 3902 Liberty Blvd, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Kimberly I Samuels

$250,000; 301 Elwood Court, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Tuition Renovations Llc to Team Oel Property Holdings Llc

$195,500; 59 W 64th St Unit 102, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Clanton Trust to Michael J Targosz

$180,000; 19 S Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Keith Shannon to Thomas Block

$165,000; 1524 Crab Tree Drive, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Victor Mejia to Valter Esteves

$148,000; 63 W 64th St Unit 104, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Craig Bubenicek to Evan Lacy

$126,000; 907 S Williams St Unit 203, Westmont; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Baccino Trust to Drew Fugiel

Wheaton

$790,000; 1S782 Tree Tops Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by John F Lauder to Joseph Richard Maybury

$680,000; 1570 W Wiesbrook Road, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Zbigniew Skirucha to Wesley J Barrow

$675,000; 905 Santa Rosa Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lucas D Meagher to Nathaniel Rupsis

$655,000; 26W007 Marion Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Ursiny Trust to Nicholas Austin

$560,000; 1628 Whittier Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jennifer Lombardo Dullum to Steven A Bouman

$552,000; 1106 Irving Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Gregory P Richardson to Jacob John Platt

$544,500; 127 Christina Circle, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Leigh Rubino to Murtaza Mohammed

$520,000; 231 N West St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Bawits Llc to David Austin

$511,500; 360 W Seminary Ave Unit 503, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gerard P Anthony Dass to Kevin Taylor

$500,000; 827 Lyford Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Redeveloped Properties Llc to Daniel Clucas

$500,000; 25W780 Durfee Road, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pearson Trust to Lisa Kathleen Hikes

$485,000; 1515 Center Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Kevin O Toole to Neil T Poro

$440,000; 0N081 Pleasant Hill Road, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Invest With Purpose Llc to Zachary Arave

$415,500; 1515 Lakeside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Winfield Holdings Llc to Brandon Mitsuka

$405,000; 415 N President St Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Filippi Trust to Randall Millikan

$382,000; 1620 Wakeman Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Joseph A Mars to Jason Marrs

$376,000; 1112 Pershing Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Artur Majczak to Kelly K Woods

$357,000; 903 S President St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kelly Joint Trust to Clare E Fragomeni

$355,000; 0N774 Woods Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Louis R Kermend to Joshua Barker

$355,000; 0N720 Barry Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Vincent Arvis to Cuauhtemoc Correa

$352,000; 1320 E Elm St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Julie L Hansen to Victoria Jean Williams

$350,000; 1948 Paddock Court, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Karin Wehking to Chad D Musgraves

$345,000; 1111 Fischer St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Arndt Trust to Omar Taha

$306,000; 1212 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Franzen Trust to Vincent C Picardi

$305,000; 1826 E Evergreen St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Randy S Petersen to Giancarlo Ianotta

$292,500; 26W525 Grand Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Gary J Sourek to Pinnacle Properties Chicago Ll

$285,000; 1504 Dawes Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Enrique Zorrilla to David Jaracz

$275,000; 1686 Grosvenor Cir Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Betty J Glasing to Aisha Siddiqui

$275,000; 0N225 Silverleaf Blvd, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Judy A Moore to Ashley Caringello

$251,000; 1330 Woodcutter Ln Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Dar H Par to Adrian Herrera

$240,000; 1326 S Sumner St., Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Joyce A Johnson to Michael Will Johnson

$215,000; 1123 Bunker Hill Ct Unit E, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jose De Jesus Castro to Mary Middleton

$210,000; 1701 Grosvenor Cir Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Sharon W Eggers to Carolyn Dezutel

$205,000; 1504 Timber Trl Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Joseph Rodriguez to Adam Ek

$200,000; 1412 Princeton Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Target Marketing Systems Inc to John Michael Alan Karesh

$200,000; 1407 Princeton Ct Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Fiereck Trust to Theophilus Cecil Haraway

$165,000; 1220 S Lorraine Rd Unit 3G, Wheaton; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Mohammed A Ali to Envision Masters Llc

Willowbrook

$725,000; 7S030 Quincy Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Curtiss Companies Il Inc to Sophie Jeannin

$600,000; 6817 S Quincy St., Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Coddington Trust to Nazmul H Gazi

$590,000; 6653 Sheffield Lane, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lumpkin III Trust to Dane Larson

$420,000; 413 Circle Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Alexander Alonzo to Kurt Scheitler

$390,000; 210 80th St., Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Hartman Trust to Matthew Mullally

$330,000; 601 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 308, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Arthur Pullano to Shannings G Moore Jr

$325,000; 5938 Clarendon Hills Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sonia P Pacold to Matthew Hofmeister

$266,500; 6140 Essex Ct Unit B, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Novotny Trust to Jennifer Russ

$265,500; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 817, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Hubacher Trust to Mazen Abdel Hadi

$255,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1122, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Vasile Busuioc to Goran Ristic

$245,000; 539 63rd St., Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gary Pomykala

$175,000; 6147 Knoll Wood Ct Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Patricia A Dieball to Star Properties Mgmt Llc

$165,000; 16W535 79th St Unit 2-108, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Robert J Connelly to Goran Ristic

$165,000; 15B Kingery Quarter Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Victor Gospodaru to Zhaneta Mojanoska Petroska

$160,000; 16W525 Lake Dr Unit 23-207, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Elizabeth F Radovanovic to Kimberly Travis

$160,000; 13A Kingery Quarter Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Nicola Dimitrov to Lazar Krivokapica

$153,000; 9S116 S Frontage Rd Unit 27 101, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Mvg Properties 100 Llc to Magnum Investment Llc

$151,500; 149 Meadow Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Kendall Partners Ltd

$150,000; 11A Kingery Quarter Unit 201, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Gintaras Kilikiavitchious to Petras Guobis

$143,000; 9S040 Lake Dr Unit 11-106, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Dragan Ristic

$130,000; 16W535 79th St Unit 2 105, Willowbrook; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Mark Moran to Magnum Investments Llc

Winfield

$533,500; 27W276 Victoria Lane, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Michael D Mucha Trust to Timothy M Barnes

$460,000; 1N748 Redbud Lane, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Martin E Bryant to Hussein Bahamou

$460,000; 0S651 East St., Winfield; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Noe Cardoso to Scott Scheidt

$425,000; 26W097 Klein Creek Drive, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pearce Trust to Lucas Jones

$389,000; 1N140 Timber Ridge Drive, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Sandy J Scott to Umari Iqbal

$365,000; 27W755 N Meadowview Drive, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Christine Knippen to Esa Ahmed Sarwar

$255,500; 0N021 Windermere Rd Unit 405, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Donald J Skrzymowski to Frances Sanchez

$245,000; 0S099 Lee Ct Unit 101, Winfield; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Michael Brucher to Walter A Trojan

$230,000; 0S579 East St., Winfield; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lawrence O Kirby to Miklojan Maxhe

Wood Dale

$694,000; 393 Preserve Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Vahhab Emami Namini to Saniya Rizvi

$662,000; 154 N Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Pj 154 Llc to Achour O Dankha

$500,000; 385 E Deerpath Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by David Carpenter to Jennifer L Villafuerte

$500,000; 190 Sherwood Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Rose Mary Murphy to Leif Everly

$437,000; 135 IroquoisTrail, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Gregory S Gulotta to Robert W Sanchez

$420,000; 273 Windsor Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Young Hyun Park Trust to Paul Szczygiel

$410,000; 341 Woodlane Court, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Lipsey Trust to Erwin Saul Reyes Juarez

$360,000; 185 Murray Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gibicar Trust to Enriqueta Yarza

$335,000; 1532 Bristol Ln Unit 1, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Alexander Kollappallil to Ashlee Y Williams

$320,000; 407 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Shumaker Trust to Cesar Rodriguez Valdez

$286,500; 127 Prospect Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Titto Mathew to Daniel Monarrez

$260,000; 546 Elizabeth Dr Unit C, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Arvin Jose Reyes to Kevin Pflanz

$200,000; 178 Raleigh Ct Unit 14BR, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Deborah A Del Percio to Barbara A Callaway

$193,000; 239 N Mill Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Shirley Lidskin Sherman to Marta Rog

Woodridge

$775,000; 6313 Bobby Jones Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Akshay Heroor to Wolfgang U Gerlach

$660,000; 2539 Leander Court, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Raju Trust to Adam E Suchy

$565,000; 8828 Duke St., Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by James H Nicholas to Matthew Jatczak

$525,000; 2925 Hickory Court, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Cynthia C Hlad to Bruce Thornquist

$460,000; 2521 Huntleigh Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kushal Deepak Shah to Pulin Joshi

$400,000; 7759 Catalpa Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Olano Rokicki Trust to David Bukowski

$400,000; 2704 Meadowdale Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jesus Vera to Trinidad Maldonado

$365,000; 6109 Green Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by 6109 Trust to John S Lund Sr

$350,000; 13 Blue Jay Court, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jean Suchy to Daisy Abarca

$335,000; 6422 Bradley Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Thomas Dobbertin to Kevin Pietro

$330,000; 8505 Woodward Ave Unit 304, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael J Raher to Moni Joseph

$325,000; 7632 Walnut Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to John Paul Perez Robledo

$295,000; 7317 Catalpa Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Dann W Boland to Nemanja Nikolic

$210,000; 7746 Woodward Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Guillermo Gonzalez to Lusine Ghazaryan

$180,000; 2112 Country Club Dr Unit 8G, Woodridge; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Alberto Ramos Jr to Deo O Dixon

