District 128 planning $13.6 million upgrade of Libertyville High School cafeteria

The cafeteria at Libertyville High School is dated and not large enough to suit school needs, officials say. That's why the Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board is considering a $13.6 million renovation. Courtesy of Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128

The Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board will soon seek bids for a major renovation of the cafeteria at Libertyville High School. Courtesy of Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128

Major upgrades could be coming for the 1950s-era cafeteria and adjoining space at Libertyville High School.

The Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128 board will seek bids for a project estimated at more than $13.6 million. But that doesn't obligate board members to proceed, and elements could be adjusted depending on the bid amounts.

Cafeteria and related renovations emerged this past spring as the top facilities/capital improvement project to be pursued from a list submitted by district administrators.

LHS Principal Tom Koulentes said a cafeteria upgrade has been discussed for several years. The proposed changes would increase student capacity and increase efficiency, he said, but the emphasis will be on making the area more than just a place to eat.

"It's a renovation really of the center of the school and heart of the school in many ways," Koulentes said. "We're trying to create a multiuse space."

The school board in May hired an architect to create schematic designs, which includes a description of structural, mechanical, plumbing and other building detail.

A group of about 22 people, including architects, construction managers, a kitchen consultant, food service provider, district administrators and building representatives, met five times this summer to develop a conceptual design. The work resulted in four options, with estimated costs from $8 million to $13.6 million.

Suggested work ranges from updating the kitchen and serving area to a broader plan that includes enclosing an adjoining outdoor courtyard with a roof and skylights, renovating bathrooms and installing "learning stairs" that would open to the school lobby.

After a lengthy presentation and discussion during a committee meeting Oct. 9, the board selected the latter option as the best to address student and school needs.

"I think the main thing is the cost would go up," Dan Stanley, assistant superintendent for business said at the time. "Mathematically, I don't see the value in waiting unless we don't do the project at all."

The board last week unanimously voted to seek bids.

Current cafeteria equipment and design are outdated and food and drink choices are limited, Koulentes said. The capacity is 380, which requires the school to hold four lunch periods. A redesign would allow 450 to be served over each of three periods and improve movement through the building, officials said.

The project would create more of a "food court-type of feel" and serve as a "comfortable and supportive" gathering place, Koulentes added.

District 128 has $15.7 million designated for about a dozen prioritized projects. The LHS cafeteria as proposed could use most of that. Stanley next month plans to discuss how the district can access additional funding to complete more projects.