Cook County property transfers for Aug. 22 to Sept. 23, 2023

Arlington Heights

$767,500; 1306 S Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Martin Glowik to John Ruder

$715,000; 23 N Beverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kumar Enterprises Inc to Frederick Netzel Jr

$697,500; 1128 N Carlyle Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Robert W Phillips Jr to Daniel Juozitis

$690,000; 717 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Scott Hall to Jaimes Zapata Sanchez

$673,500; 210 E White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Christopher Kulla to Thomas Dymek

$647,500; 2161 N Charter Point Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Michael J Rozmus to Aroosha Tabai

$632,500; 1922 N Derbyshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Buchek Joint Trust to Jordan Tansey

$610,000; 1617 E Campbell St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Hopper Trust to Julie Springer

$602,000; 527 S Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gustafson Trust to Joseph Raymond Ingolia

$601,000; 802 E Cherry Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by John E Zulaski to Tyler R Richards

$590,000; 2514 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Philip A Hanigan to Olena Ushakova

$576,000; 954 S Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Brandon L Gerringer to William S Snep

$575,000; 77 S Evergreen Ave Unit 1101, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by 77 S Evergreen Llc to Catherine E Fletche

$560,000; 902 E Crabtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Dennis Colton to Michael Adams

$559,000; 2310 E Sherwood Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Papanikolau Trust to Constantin Catalin Nicolae

$537,500; 2661 N Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Clifford L Cadle to Gagandeep Singh

$536,000; 1015 E Crabtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Mark C Smith to David White

$515,500; 414 S Roosevelt Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Patrick L Sullivan to Paige C Almdale

$500,000; 651 E Clarendon Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by 651 E Clarendon Ave Llc to Anthony Loehr

$500,000; 2406 E Northwood Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Richard Schroeder to Rihcard Hamlin

$470,000; 2217 E Amhurst Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kuhr Trust to William G Vergados

$467,500; 3232 N Volz Dr W, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Milen History to Jonathan Luk

$460,000; 2602 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Wienckowski Trust to Piotr Zbroinski

$460,000; 201 N Vail Ave Unit 807, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Miro Bilandzic to Michael Parlato

$452,000; 201 N Vail Ave Unit 608, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Raymond W Green Estate to Barbara Ann Dalton

$447,500; 3136 N Schoenbeck Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Duzell Trust to Brett A Simonides

$441,000; 1703 N Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Robert Krupa to Megan Plote

$440,000; 541 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Jonathan Wollak to Kathleen E Oneill

$429,000; 912 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Jasmin Hamzic to Eric Alexander Lowe

$428,000; 2418 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gray Trust to Jaleom Alshanko

$425,000; 411 S Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Garten Trust to Laurel H Fryers

$425,000; 1222 E Woodford Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kunnen Trust to Matthew Tsikretsis

$420,000; 1116 N Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Randall L Thompson Trust to Edryan Christian Eugenio

$410,000; 2731 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Eberhardt Trust to Impact Capital Llc

$385,000; 306 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Patricia L Demmert to Adam M Moghamis

$380,000; 1010 N Wilshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thomas J Kuffel Estate to Jonathan Zielke

$370,000; 416 N Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Karen Y Gilbert to Paul Tagal

$370,000; 406 W Victoria Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Robert G Bernath to Ihor Lekhiv

$355,000; 420 S Dale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Jan E Haines to Wojciech Peterko

$355,000; 320 S Dale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by 910 Th Street Llc to Goran Veselinovic

$355,000; 2744 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Soung Rim to Sumbul N Khan

$350,000; 702 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Joan R Daily to Cathleen Deligio

$325,000; 1612 Fox Run Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Rohan Dave to Michael Grabner

$320,000; 1511 N Courtland Dr Unit 15, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Nancy L Gebhart to Heather M Scafidi

$297,000; 747 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Bushnell Trust to Suzanna E Mosher Kopp

$290,000; 2810 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Saleem Mohammed

$286,000; 1517 E Peachtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Totyo Totev to Christian S Malab

$283,000; 1827 N Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Tamara Lynn Vyverman to Uven Properties Llc

$281,000; 1965 N Coldspring Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Olena Zhivago to Elena Telebak

$280,000; 3451 N Carriageway Dr Unit 501, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Sheryl Hammel to Robert Schnaedter

$266,000; 1513 E Rosehill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jason Ralph Klein to Molly A Klein

$255,000; 1408 W Crane St Unit 6, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alexandra Arnhold

$225,000; 3350 N Carriageway Dr Unit 104, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Joshua R Cox to Kosta Hristov

$215,000; 535 S Cleveland Ave Unit 106, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Dream Residences Llc to Timothy Nathan Duffey

$212,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 108, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Phyllis Romano to Sviatlana Barysenka

$210,000; 210 E Hintz Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Nigllaccio Llc to Justin A Lauria

$189,000; 2618 N Windsor Dr Unit 204, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Eduard N Tsvirko to Chaitanya Patel

$176,000; 1415 E Central Rd Unit 311B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Vincenzo Sponieri to Barbara Galinska

$160,000; 100 N Lincoln Ln Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Melanie A Moran to Catherine T Lestina

$155,000; 346 W Miner St Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Joy Tennent to Owen Leewis

$150,000; 1730 W Quail Ct Unit 1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Sweeny Trust to Tanis Group Llc

$125,000; 4235 Jennifer Ln Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Northgate Llc to Priti K Pandya

$70,000; 4235 Jennifer Ln Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Brijesh Patel to North Gate Llc

Barrington

$782,000; 245 W Lincoln Ave., Barrington; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Thomas M Yorton to Bryan Fernley

$740,000; 150 Old Mill Road, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Garcia Trust to Mark J Reichardt

$725,000; 21017 N Crestview Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bijal Patel to David Noltemeyer

$700,000; 260 Fox HuntTrail, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Chrystal L Simonsen to Albert E Wright

$690,000; 181 Whitney Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Patrick Mannina

$682,500; 280 Fox HuntTrail, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mannello Trt to Brian Mcgregor

$620,000; 418 E Hillside Ave., Barrington; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Pkk Investments Llc to Jeffery M Cross

$600,000; 151 Dundee Road, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Makowski Trust to Paul A Mclean

$600,000; 101 Pine Road, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by George J Tarulis to P Corwin Robertson III

$556,500; 2 Braemar Court, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Matthew C J Gandolfo to Christopher R Wagner

$519,000; 221 Coolidge Ave., Barrington; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Jerry M Evensky to Stephanie Pacitti

$479,000; 506 E Russell St., Barrington; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Byler Trust to Cynthia Seibold

$400,000; 501 North Ave., Barrington; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Frank E Warnock

$395,500; 730 Skyline Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Malgorzata Jankowski

$350,000; 543 N Hough St Unit 106, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Ellen R Bowman to Ronald Kubacki

$320,000; 721 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by William H Graser to Maria A Theodore Michaels

$316,000; 25902 W Sunset Lane, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kevin E Donnelly to Maureen L Donnelly

$276,000; 340 Eastern Ave., Barrington; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Steve Straton to Nicholas J Mastores

$275,000; 540 E Main St., Barrington; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Daniel E Sanchez to Merilee Mccracken

$269,000; 470 Knollwood Drive, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Castle Title Llc to Karl Kaczmarczyk

$240,000; 23365 N Summit Drive, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Lulije N Cosentino to Luis Jose Landoni

$229,000; 600 W Russell St Unit 101, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Richard Joseph Capozzi to Beverly A Oros

$228,000; 110 Queens Cove, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Scheffler Trust to Five Star Meadows Llc

$190,000; 560 Shorely Dr Unit 103, Barrington; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Richard Roby Fisk Jr to Ahmed Maki

$130,000; 1013 Prairie Ave., Barrington; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Marilyn K Knowles to Skycrest Homes Llc

$55,000; 1531 S Grove Ave Unit 205, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by 2020bbt C Llc to 1531 S Grove Ave Llc

Bartlett

$576,000; 1462 Anvil Court, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Steven Paul Daley to Leszek B Palucki

$569,000; 617 Versailles Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hee Dai Kim to Zoya Zamir

$565,000; 1524 Old Forge Road, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Glenn T Christon to Adam Cichy

$550,000; 860 Kent Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Rinal Patel to Mihir N Patel

$537,000; 405 Hillandale Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Adam Turel to Mario Rojba

$500,000; 834 Faith Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Brandon J Cole to Anthony Joseph Sylvester

$489,000; 198 Amherst Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Daniel J Throne to Alkesh Mehta

$475,000; 233 Moorehead Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kevin Sallis to Cordell J Kallick

$451,000; 568 Foster Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Mitchell Lenzi

$440,000; 173 Williamsburg Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Amy Gagner to Yoanny Gonzalez

$438,000; 1306 Branden Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Peters Trust to Adnan A Bajwa

$420,000; 549 Foxford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Nark Nemec to Eric Federico

$417,500; 1996 Woodhaven Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Michael R Weiby to Joshua Beardsley

$415,000; 160 Orchards Pass, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Timothy Nolan to Isabella T Salerno

$400,000; 472 Knoll Crest Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Priyank Patel to Giuseppe Fiduccia

$394,500; 1331 Blackhawk Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Dennis M Nordin to Nicolo F Gazzano

$390,000; 799 Orchid Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Beverly Stolzman to Erick Yu

$390,000; 698 Heather Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Legler

$380,000; 1038 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by John A Mawhinney to Michael J Wielobob

$375,000; 1105 Independence Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bender Trust to Pamela Jedd

$357,500; 263 Lincoln Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Juan Pablo Avina to Brian Motta

$350,000; 543 Peregrine Parkway, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lenzi Trust to Joshua Steigelmann

$340,000; 987 Lakewood Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Carlos R Correa Jr

$330,000; 255 Polk Court, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John Jones to Grazyna Szymanska

$326,000; 1204 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by James Stanley Sobota to Aaron Michael Anderson

$325,000; 317 Bradbury Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by David M Peters to Gaetano Tuminaro

$320,000; 489 E Railroad Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Sonya Starker to Jon Eric Swanson

$300,000; 1032 Georgian Place, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Byron Trust to Tomasz Tekiela

$295,000; 318 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Ginger L Gebka to Bian Wang

$295,000; 1261 River Ash Court, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Malav Dhalgara to Michelle Dalessandro

$280,000; 390 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Richard B Barazowski to Elise N Barazowski

$280,000; 238 N Marion Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kristen A Garnett to Jose Luis Ochoa

$275,000; 425 Cobbler Ct Unit 3, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Oleskii Boiko to Maxine Xanos

$265,000; 373 Persimmon Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Nicolas T Krolikowski to Kimberly Morgan Krolikowski

$212,500; 653 Harbor Terrace, Bartlett; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Alina Maldonado to Melissa Lucy Ramos

$205,000; 114 S Hale Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Rajendra G Patel to Riken Patel

$170,000; 195 Elizabeth Ct Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Charles T Small to Jihan Khoury

$120,000; 185 Betty Ct Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Angela Baim to Jmo Builders Llc

Buffalo Grove

$785,000; 1963 Sheridan Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jay H Silver to Virajkumar Bharat Gandhi

$780,000; 2421 Overview Dr Unit 108, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by David Lee to Ravi Rajagopalan

$757,000; 41 Carlyle Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by William A Tellone to Kaustubh M Deo

$718,000; 275 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Samantha A Redman Fenton

$700,000; 77 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Robert B Jann to Pratikumar Patel

$700,000; 285 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Lakulish Patel

$615,000; 281 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Geri K Bell

$610,000; 141 Thompson Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Hannahs 2005 Trust to Pankaj Khater

$591,000; 1190 Green Knolls Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Timur Astanov to Venkata Varadhan Sevalimedu Veeravalli

$583,000; 283 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Muthiulla Rafi

$575,000; 86 Manchester Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ciler Seda Kose to Inna Pavlovne Hoffman

$575,000; 1003 Cumberland Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Greg Kurtz to Srinivas Ivaturi

$550,000; 26 W Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Christopher Trust to Vasily Anishchenko

$545,000; 1406 Madison Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by David G Cherry to Rahul Mane

$525,000; 565 Cobblestone Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jose Cadiz to Michilmaa Ganzorig

$515,000; 860 Westbourne Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joshua Curry to Ramakrishan Pandi

$500,000; 534 Crown Point Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Sara Lynn Adler to Serghei Jaman

$475,000; 811 Essington Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Arnold J Silver to Deepak Narayanan Iyer

$470,000; 600 Silver Rock Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gold Trust to Chintan Tijoriwala

$460,000; 409 Gardenia Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Denise Michelle Wehrenberg to Arindam Chattopadhyay

$459,000; 7 Bernard Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jacob Bartels to National Residential Nominee S

$431,000; 1155 Thompson Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ralph Reynold Jacobo to Muthukumaran Swaminathan

$430,000; 366 Bentley Place, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lerman Trust to Sree Venkata Ganga Sridhar Karneedi

$420,000; 781 Indian Spring Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Irina Gorenburg to Aleksei Markov

$416,000; 1136 Lockwood Ct W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Hui Ya Wu to Bayasakh Luvsandamdin

$410,000; 780 Thompson Blvd, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Michelle A Mottlowitz to Despina S Shereos

$395,000; 615 Saint Marys Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mc Acquisitions Llc to Tomasz Zamora

$384,000; 364 Hawthorne Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Angel Benito Juarez to Jeremy James Metz

$370,000; 15 Buckingham Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Sankar Vaikuntapathi to Ostap Ozarko

$360,000; 332 Hiawatha Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Veronica Kudrav to Anna Karwowska

$355,000; 41 Buckingham Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Baker Separate Property Trust to Andriy Oleskiv

$350,000; 2273 Avalon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Thg Holdings Llc Series E to Neha Pandey

$339,000; 1555 Brandywyn Ct N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Maksim Mazur to Bhupinder Jhajj

$325,000; 634 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Earl M Sabes to Twelve Hundres & Two Llc

$319,500; 500 Lyon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Matthew Rosen to Banzragch Natsagyum

$310,000; 1022 Pine Tree Cir N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Klekamp Trust to Kiriakos Ruci

$305,000; 116 Wildflower Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Vicente Heredia to Iaroslav Rabei

$261,000; 300 E Dundee Rd Unit 210, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nemoy Trust to Yun Kap

$260,000; 301 Melinda Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Michael Gershberg to Jonah Aifuwa

$260,000; 1221 W Wellington Ct Unit 4-12-E, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Burt Handler to Viktor Bedriichuk

$255,000; 167 E Fabish Dr Unit 167, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Aravind Venkataraman

$251,000; 150 Lake Blvd Unit 35, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Lex Elite Renovations Llc to Amanda Tarlos

$250,000; 1133 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Feng Chin Yang to Hacohen Family Llc

$226,000; 400 E Dundee Rd Unit 308, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Elaine Soliman to Georgi P Velyov

$225,000; 780 Weidner Rd Unit 104, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Edvard Grinyov to Andrii Shtafirnyi

$220,000; 300 E Dundee Rd Unit 405A, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Rosalie Rappin to Jeffrey Hurtig

$215,000; 780 Weidner Rd Unit 304, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Tatiana Sizova to Shannon Morley

$214,000; 225 Lake Blvd Unit 519, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Ali R Othman to Caryl R Danguilan

$212,000; 175 Lake Blvd Unit 314, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Steven Dudzik to Voldodymyr Zaylo

$210,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 447, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Ruth Benzuly to Irina Samrai

$193,000; 363 Park View Ter Unit 1000, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Sandra L Richter to Crestone Capital Partners Llc

$179,500; 750 Silver Rock Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Michael Hadick to Alexei Andreev

$146,000; 1 Villa Verde Dr Unit 210, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hatem Khemakhem to Andrzej Ogledzinski

$135,000; 8 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2807, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Milos Stevanovic to Debra Mollison

$116,000; 610 Trace Dr Unit 5 206, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Inna Siegel to Ramakrishna Siripuram

Deer Park

$665,000; 23966 W Lancaster Court, Deer Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Misak Trust to Paige Pesko

$630,000; 20320 N Lea Road, Deer Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Comber Trust to Jeffrey M Lamm

$595,000; 20364 N Meadow Lane, Deer Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by R Dennis Ball to Peter Vorhees

Des Plaines

$680,500; 720 Dursey Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Pravin V Patel to Harsh Dave

$630,000; 1233 Center St., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Plamena Gerogieva

$615,000; 730 Kenmare Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Charlie Kasabian to Thomas Roy

$580,000; 94 N Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Eric S Nowiszewski 2009 Trust to Ilyas Yezdani

$510,000; 1263 Elmhurst Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by 1263 Elmhurst Llc to Brotherhood Real Estate Partne

$495,000; 1783 E Forest Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Alexander Prichodko to Brian M Byrne

$481,000; 1544 Times Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc to Caitlin Arthur

$465,000; 984 Woodlawn Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mark A Pace to Mauricio Sierra

$465,000; 1327 Campbell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Bradley J Gustafson to Zachery Sinn

$462,000; 111 E Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kassandra Sandoval to Lukasz Kowal

$450,000; 2072 Westview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Gaetano Pulvino to Daniel Huynh

$450,000; 130 Westmere Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by George Cuvinan to Muhammad Danyal

$440,000; 821 Lexington Cir E, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Douglas W Knebelsberger to Donald Edward Parker

$440,000; 1549 Campbell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Michael P Houston to Alex Poling

$420,000; 1477 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Milito Family Trust to Raphael V Milito

$400,000; 277 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Guillermo Tobias to Guillermo Tobias

$395,000; 799 Graceland Ave Unit 609A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Michael W Banner to Mary Heiser

$395,000; 274 Cambridge Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Dieter F Prim to Virginia Haravon

$393,000; 183 Ne River Rd Unit F5, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Benjamin Ruzicka to Altaf Hussain Lakhani

$390,000; 9072 Buckingham Park Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sohail Qadir

$384,000; 869 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Bartlomiej Micek to Mary Oreilly

$382,000; 799 Graceland Ave Unit 208A, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Gregory Landowski to Nancy Krickl

$380,000; 650 S River Rd Unit 2-713, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Irene Rozansky to John A Kronon Jr

$375,000; 735 E Golf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Vahid Tanzif to Sofiat Ajenipa

$375,000; 1703 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Virgil Hirtopeanu to Susan S Borup

$372,500; 1712 Maple St., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Heather Figlioli to Theresia Schiefer

$360,000; 839 Leahy Circle, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kirit B Patel to Pawel Siakala

$359,000; 1246 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anyun Li to Philip Sobczyk

$355,000; 50 W Walnut Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Baier Trust to Tony Betsayad

$355,000; 1770 Morse Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by David B Williams to Stephanie Weber

$352,000; 805 North Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Daniel Vega to Tyler V Wilsey

$350,000; 1643 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Holmes Trust to Allison Pohl

$346,000; 1905 Welwyn Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Christopher M Weglarz to Ryan Beucher

$325,000; 215 N Warrington Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Douglas P Klamka to Cyrus Tamayao

$325,000; 1349 E Washington St Unit 605A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Madeleine C Fitzgerald to Jacek Jaskolski

$315,000; 175 E Thacker St., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Matthew Lefavour to Pierre Bou Zeid

$315,000; 1110 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Alexis Lopez to Elsie Cobarrubias

$307,000; 1649 S Chestnut St., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Andy Eduardo Marquez to George Youkhanna

$300,000; 1858 Linden St., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Samantha T Raimondie

$295,000; 390 S Western Ave Unit 308, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Aleksandar N Mladenov to John R Graver

$290,000; 517 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William D Hammitt to Michal Borzymowski

$280,000; 2395 Cedar St., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by George M Schneider to Layla Ibrahim

$265,000; 1341 E Algonquin Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Tru to Arnold Deak

$248,500; 433 Columbia Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Agron Kraja

$247,000; 9019 Abbey Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Stanislaw Gasior to Nirvi Parmar

$235,000; 9386 Landings Ln Unit 207, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Deema F Karaman to Agata E Jarosz

$235,000; 9331 Landings Ln Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Skoczylas Trust to Ivanna Vintonyak

$233,000; 408 Oak St., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kevin M Vadakedath to John P Buccini

$230,000; 1476 S River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mildred D Johnson to Mariola Homes Llc

$230,000; 1349 E Washington St Unit 610, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Billy J Huh to Helen Hyunmi Hwang

$228,000; 8667 Josephine St Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Abhilash Varghese to Jacob Jose

$215,000; 9395 Landings Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Julio A Flores to Luz E Medrano

$210,000; 1660 E Thacker St Unit 15, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Carmine Atteo

$206,000; 711 S River Rd Unit 207, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Zivan Maksimovic to Iryna Hrubyak

$197,000; 9331 Landings Ln Unit 502, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Oktawian Kaminski to Darcy Fangi

$195,000; 9709 Bianco Ter Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Ace & Mo Properties Llc to Andrii Bekhalov

$192,000; 8974 N Western Ave Unit 112, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Lillya Lyubchyk to Nihal Idrish Vahora

$190,000; 1673 Wicke Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Edward Grotberg to Wojciech Kuczynski

$180,000; 1429 Willow Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Toby M Gilbert to Jesus Marin Chavez

$175,000; 9355 Landings Ln Unit 202, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Mladen Zivkovic to Marilu Delgado

$171,000; 9452 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3W, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Robert Bapowice to Sarah Abdulrahman Al Hashemi

$170,000; 8920 David Pl Unit 2H, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Iliana Arias to Carlos Suarez

$164,000; 1623 Ashland Ave Unit 5C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Woonjae M Vinithketkumnuan-chung to Damian Kuklinski

$160,000; 9460 Dee Rd Unit 204D, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Ramin Rahimi to Katherine G Chavez

$152,000; 105 Dover Dr Unit 19, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Antoni Kieda to Ginger Kamber

$151,000; 477 Graceland Ave Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Tru to Devin Peters

$150,000; 1113 Holiday Ln Unit 19, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Richard Doyle to Syed Miah

$135,000; 9805 Bianco Ter Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Hardwick Trust to Arsen Hladiy

$135,000; 8912 Steven Dr Unit 1C, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Edito Alita to Jovy Joseph Joy

$124,000; 1243 Brown St Unit 2G, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Lawrence A Dumerer to Shankheshwar Homes Llc A & R S

$109,000; 1107 Holiday Ln Unit 11, Des Plaines; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jatin Patel to Tohid Najafi

$87,000; 9500 Dee Rd Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Marvin K Benson to Nizi Nooru

Elk Grove Village

$539,500; 657 New MexicoTrail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Jingyu Zhong

$535,000; 1246 Robin Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Lukasz Sukiennik to Nhan Khanh Nguyen

$495,000; 975 Wilma Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Paulson Joint Trust to Ma Marvie Lyn Milana

$450,000; 299 W Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Alexa Williamson to Robert Gully

$430,000; 767 Milbeck Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Donald A Zuba to Maurizio Tamburello

$425,500; 1773 Longboat Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rosalie J Shallcross to James Szewc

$410,000; 308 Forest View Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Anderson Trust to Edward V Bourke

$355,000; 141 Crest Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Victor V Valenti to Enrique Pillado Martinez

$350,000; 695 Ruskin Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Georgianne M Vassios to Bo Bojczuk

$330,000; 1387 VolkamerTrail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Cheryl L Dugo to Maria Najarro

$315,000; 1475 Circle Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Jigar Patel to Aisha Tripp

$300,000; 1234 Old Mill Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thomas K Ratkovic to Flora Cela Tumba

$240,000; 281 University Ln Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Edward R Topp to Mari P Okido

$220,500; 1806 Fox Run Dr Unit B, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Richard I Gelzis to Petritia Sampath

$192,500; 675 Grove Dr Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Darzyslaw Florek to Cheng Qin

Hanover Park

$396,500; 1411 Indian Hill Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Almedina Bahic to Sargon Bahram

$370,000; 6908 Orchard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Pauline Maillot to Ali I Blaibel

$349,500; 2010 Sycamore Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mark Suszko to Jose Francisco Ibarra Marcia

$347,000; 6897 Highland St., Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jjj Remodeling Llc to Maryna Bila

$309,000; 5684 Cambridge Way, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Bimal U Patel to Jack Christopher Wolter

$300,000; 6910 Chestnut St., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Diego Adriano to Joaquin Alvarez

$275,000; 7363 Princeton Circle Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Maria Elena Lechuga

$273,000; 1865 Howe Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Samuel J Orona Alonzo to Miguel Angel Barragan

$270,000; 6820 Plumtree Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by William Marchan to Ernesto Murillo Herrejon

$265,000; 5522 W Celebrity Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Katherine Vences to Bryan Flores

$252,000; 1741 Poplar Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Dulce Y Avalos Aguilar

$234,000; 1826 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Daniel Salazar to Keshia Kingcade

$225,000; 1452 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Imtiaz Ahmed to Hoda Rezaei

$220,000; 7605 Manchester Manor, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Alonso A Molina to Lisa Baccelli

$185,000; 1593 Indian Hill Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Magda Abdelmalek to Paras Sharma

$176,500; 2127 Leeward Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc

$153,000; 7608 Bristol Ln Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Madiha Fiaz to Prashant Shah

Hoffman Estates

$600,000; 1414 Essex Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Neil M Davis to Sara Motlagh

$586,500; 1390 Bison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Shawn Anand to Azfar Temuri

$570,000; 1623 Mccormack Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Vijay Sinha to Donald Nguyen

$530,000; 1840 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Adams Trust to Meet Patel

$525,000; 4376 Lombardy Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Theodore Gamrat to Miroslava Georgieva

$505,000; 4072 Victoria Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Leelakrishna Kumar Jagarlapudi to Steven Keglar

$485,000; 1792 Sheffield Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Joshua H Sippel to Philip Mcfadden

$455,000; 4130 Dixon Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mason L Saltzman to Evelio Delgado

$455,000; 1320 Jefferson Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Joshua M Rizzo to Ryan M Evans

$425,000; 1360 Newcastle Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Fred Tognocchi to Andrew Brandon Garcia

$410,000; 4070 N New Britton Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Terri Williams to Kristian Coerper

$405,000; 4135 Victoria Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jelinek Trust to Eduardo Teylan

$397,000; 2271 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Michael Adams to Mary Susan Fidale

$390,000; 1630 Ashley Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Charlena C Kemper to Adan Alvarez

$369,000; 5365 Mallard Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Storm Realty Llc to Raul Romero

$360,000; 1645 Ashley Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Tara Rosario to Tarannum Seemi Warsi

$355,000; 4675 N Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Meng Kwee Liaw to Jerzy Hankus

$350,500; 1337 Rolling Prairie Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Grabdview Capital Llc to Rafal Frackiewicz

$340,000; 1463 Garnet Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Lily S Rudnick to Jae Jin Chung

$329,000; 1829 Kelberg Ave Unit 14-01, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Titone Trust to Kuanysh Daliyev

$325,000; 310 Maricopa Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Syed Ali to Charles Perez

$315,000; 165 Flagstaff Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Carmen Diaz to Sergio Hernandez Patino

$305,000; 6073 Canterbury Ln Unit 33 5, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Srinivas Meka to Edil Masimov

$274,500; 1690 N Newport Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Sandra Motz to Donato Sciannameo

$246,000; 1927 Georgetown Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mahesh Patel to Melisa Delic

$245,000; 1995 Dunmore Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Mengjie Zhong to Selvaraj Subramani

$225,000; 2105 Sutherland Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Unic Investment Llc to Ilya Troshin

$222,500; 1797 Queensbury Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Tadayyon Llc to Ashish H Shukla

$191,000; 1565 Cornell Pl Unit 1565, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Najeeb S Ahmed to Joseph M Ferrici

$183,000; 1964 Kenilworth Cir Unit F, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jeffrey J Dewert to Monil A Patel

$182,000; 1804 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Arielle R Joaquin to Fatmir Shuli

$165,000; 1566 Cornell Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Leonid Bugaian

$164,000; 605 Hill Dr Unit 107, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jose L Iniesta to Jesus Trujano

$143,000; 1973 Kenilworth Cir Unit B, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Alicja Szczurowska to Ricardo Goncalves Costa

$140,000; 1796 Fayette Walk Unit B, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Nital A Palkhiwala to Nimishaben Shah

$140,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 118, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Zachary Mcgarr to Michael V Porretta

$137,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 208, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Yong Chen to Olga O Navarro

$133,500; 1805 Marquette Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Beverly Maple Llc

$118,000; 1500 Robin Cir Unit 104, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Alen Pireh to Luis Armando Gonzalez Viera

$107,000; 1950 Kenilworth Cir Unit C, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Billy Richard Frias

Inverness

$675,000; 903 Chimney Rock, Inverness; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kevin R Bulman to Wilham Patrick Callaghan

$462,500; 1913 W Ashbury Lane, Inverness; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by William P Gibbons to Amanpreet Singh

$320,000; 1157 Carberry Circle, Inverness; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kurt E Unter to Norbert Lekienta

Lake Barrington

$486,500; 233 N Bay Ct Unit 1121, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Karen R Nelson to Renea L O Neill

$425,000; 371 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Horvath Trust to Ghassan Nahle

$420,000; 157 Timber Ridge Ln Unit E369, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Diane M Mack to Paul Fisher

$382,000; 1290 Oak Hill Rd Unit C, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Wells Trust to Ellen L Bowman

$360,000; 262 Rolling Wood Ln Unit 9, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Adams Trt to Anna Sulikowski

$358,000; 733 Woodbridge Ct Unit 833, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Scott Lenger to Monika Nawrot

$356,000; 656 Golf Ln Unit 968, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Margaret C Blasius to Amin Setoodeh

$345,000; 322 Hilltop Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Frese Trust to Denny Tong

$320,000; 892 Longmeadow Ct Unit 892, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Steven Miller to Monika Sularz

$312,000; 799 Oak Hill Rd Unit 470, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Leland Trust to James Hansen Ii

$280,000; 693 Woodbridge Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Daniel W Hislip to George Karp

$280,000; 275 Hickory Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Alice Waldron to Janet L Jewell

$262,500; 160 Club Cir Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jill S Jacobek to Ann M Warren

Long Grove

$770,000; 1600 Brittany Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jeffrey Thomas Lindman to Ramanathan Radha Krishnan

$745,000; 2566 Lincoln Ave., Long Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Gary Grossman to Oksana Krysko

$556,000; 6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Peter Ciezak to Daniel Brunstein

$250,000; 23684 N Matthew Court, Long Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Krystyna Wytniec to Andrei Pusca

Mount Prospect

$600,000; 407 S See Gwun Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Colleen M Arquette to Quin Hayes

$585,000; 1215 W Glenn Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kathleen N Mcgrath to Salvador Pelayo

$552,000; 1004 E Golfhurst Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Thomas Dymek to Bdj Select Holdings Llc

$520,000; 1905 E Kiowa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Keith A Porges to Steven Choi

$520,000; 1021 S Beechwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Georgia Trakas to Ram Devkota

$490,000; 2103 W Prendergast Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Vadim Vance to Marcin Rokita

$475,000; 1830 W Locust Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Ewa Kusmierz to Sadia N Khan

$440,000; 501 S School St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Edward Rotchford to Ruslan Janybek

$440,000; 202 N Pine St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Heslinga Trust to John Dickow

$435,000; 1434 S Chestnut Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Stephanie Raeke to Edward D Avis

$425,000; 218 S We GoTrail, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jean E Johnson to Nikola Barbir

$425,000; 1714 W Robbie Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Benson Trust to Keturah Pearl Campbell

$421,000; 1926 E Camp Mcdonald Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Brett Hafferkamp to Marco Listingi

$412,000; 1719 N Mura Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Peter J Karampelas to Konstantinos Bakas

$400,000; 3002 S Lynn Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Grybos Trust to Robert Eugene Hassel

$390,000; 307 S Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Matthew J Kennedy to Thomas Drufke

$380,000; 1402 N Bridgeport Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Thomas Meier to Iwona Putowska

$375,000; 624 Albion Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Mary Deguide to Ivan Contreras

$374,000; 1713 W Magnolia Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Ved P Goel Trust to Sheetal Shah

$371,000; 1126 S Oakwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Madhabhai Patel to Richard Ram Gaire

$365,000; 1409 W Willow Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Cara A Lawson to Katie Schnoebelen

$336,000; 307 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Michael S Joyce to Robert Ference

$335,000; 1003 Butternut Ln Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Linda M Pappalardo to Michael J Rozmus

$325,000; 105 N Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Therese A Kamaryt to Joanna M Cholewa

$293,000; 1302 Nutmeg Ct Unit D, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rita M Donoghue to Jan Cichosz

$291,000; 1112 S Oakwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by May Trust to Grandview Capital Llc

$290,000; 1402 Clove Ct Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Stukenberg Trust to Esther Kim

$287,500; 814 Butternut Ln Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Tracy J Fernandez to Marlene M Bremmer

$285,000; 1913 E Camp Mcdonald Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kysella Inv Group Llc to Teresa Simpson

$270,000; 1304 Nutmeg Ct Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Susan Winkelman to Vicente Meliton

$266,000; 70 N Albert St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Ying Zhang to Shatrudhan Sah

$246,000; 1747 W Crystal Ln Unit 608, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Tomasz Forys to Sanjib Chakraborty

$245,000; 1747 W Crystal Ln Unit 607, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Gregorz Abramowicz to Dennis Tzakis

$240,000; 908 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Shana M Mcgarvey to Islla Soberanis

$236,000; 8 E Judith Ann Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Paryan Property Management Inc to Shijoy Varghese

$230,000; 642 E ShaboneeTrail, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Cristian V Borsa to Katherine Weber

$219,000; 1101 S Hunt Club Dr Unit 410, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Artur Zaborowski to Jozef Pajak

$218,000; 5 W Central Rd Unit 405, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jasper Pitrello to East Hintz Road Llc

$188,000; 1512 N River West Ct Unit 1512-2, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Ravi Parikii to Jennifer Ramirez

$180,000; 1805 W Locust Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Wakabayashi Trust to Miguel Gonzalez

$102,000; 703 W Central Rd Unit A7, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John R Taller to B & M Properties Solutions Llc

North Barrington

$755,000; 6 Graystone Court, North Barrington; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Larry Rivelli to Ralph P Destephano

Palatine

$740,000; 1271 N Portage Ave., Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Lahari Rajakumar to Ronak Patel

$730,000; 2137 Linden Lane, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Horn Trust to Sean Christopher Naughton

$680,000; 859 S Carriageway Lane, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Corey Weir

$635,000; 543 E Delgado Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Zuoxing Zheng to Muralidhar Ravela

$627,500; 1041 S Nightingale Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Catherine Hwa Lam to Daniel Park

$625,000; 403 S Brighton Court, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Michael K Fletcher to John James Burns

$623,000; 145 E Gilbert Road, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Thomas Holtz to Jithin Idiyalil

$595,000; 1121 W Eaton Court, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Degrave 2015 Te Trust to Andrew Kosch

$575,000; 852 N Fairway Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Mariusz Bilotas to Daniel Lynch

$560,000; 720 E Juniper Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Todd J Masson to Joseph Albers

$550,000; 2288 Creekwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Steven D Sherman to Thomas B Mckenna

$535,000; 763 S Harvard Court, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Yong Joo Kim to Justin Aberth

$531,000; 101 Briarwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Andrei Prepelita to Carlos Marcado

$525,000; 353 S Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Szewczyk Trust to James M Lionikis

$515,000; 919 N Crestview Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Cimmarusti 2019 Trust to Matthew Lamantia

$505,000; 912 W Peregrine Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Max S Bahk to Kyle Hui

$500,000; 672 W Hillcrest Road, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Douglas Bailey to Joshua Riedel

$495,000; 339 E Russet Way, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jean G Broten to Pratik Patel

$484,000; 1139 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Raman Deep Kaur to Johny Bhardwaj

$410,000; 1157 N Palos Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Deal Trust to Rebecca R Crook

$400,000; 435 W Wood St Unit 314A, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Choi Trust to Debra J Tersaga

$390,000; 146 N Rose St., Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Prabha Mantena to Alexander Pacelli

$379,000; 262 N Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Home State Bank to Cesar Santana Macedo Sr

$377,500; 1740 N Rand Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Victoria A Schnckel to Px Real Estate Llc

$370,000; 321 N Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Susan Wojdyla to Joshua Matthew Dellorto

$370,000; 1652 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gavin T Mcginn to Daniel Kim

$370,000; 1612 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Dean R Vaia to Colleen Kay

$360,000; 1548 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Melissa R Spencer to Matthew Scislowski

$355,500; 613 N Charter Hall Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Josh Riedel to Sergii Grokh

$350,000; 1258 E Thurston Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Iftekhar Khan to Dylan Graham

$340,000; 1012 E Dean Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Norman W Chamblee to Daniel A Song

$337,500; 1368 E Reynolds Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Scott C Nathaus to Kyle Matthew Geib

$325,000; 43 S Cedar St., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nurzat Berdalieva

$315,000; 340 W Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Karen K Bales to Autumn J Breen

$315,000; 32 S Ashland Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Hilda M Mora to Pedro Silvestre Estrada

$315,000; 223 S Lancelot Lane, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Samuel Joseph Miller to Maryana Kopestynska

$310,000; 104 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 400, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Dillon Trust to Jane Krepelka

$285,000; 547 E Baldwin Road, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Micah B Gajewski to Colleen C Huizinga

$282,000; 113 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Elisa J Rieger to Jenna Scott

$280,000; 4 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Alvina Kwon to Leonard Lipetrl

$275,000; 1202 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Debra L Burrowes to Manoj Chirumanilla

$268,000; 55 S Hale St Unit 208, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Christine Voutiritsas to Laura Klotz

$265,000; 6 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Jennifer D Ober to Mark Clough

$256,000; 1350 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Dayal Singh to Kubanych Abdyvasiev

$249,000; 225 S Rohlwing Rd Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Melissa Maroulis to George Zervos

$240,000; 348 N Schiller St., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kim Clayton Busse to Kendall Partners Ltd

$230,000; 318 S Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Robert J Holpuch to Nuri C Akdeniz

$230,000; 1724 E Hudson Bay, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Jamal Ayyad to Lyubov Slyuzar

$225,000; 2242 N Baldwin Way Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Jennifer B Lenon to Donnie Smith

$218,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 324, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Fialkowski Trust to Adam S Black

$215,000; 361 W Birchwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Monica Sorokin to Patrick Staron

$215,000; 1197 E Candlenut Ln Unit 29-D, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yuying Yang to Shakhzodbek Rakhmanov

$214,000; 35 S Baybrook Dr Unit 214, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Barbara S Vesper to Ernest Kasparau

$205,000; 35 S Baybrook Dr Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Francisco Salgado to James M Williamson

$195,000; 35 S Baybrook Dr Unit 205, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Cain Trust to Mumen Hussein

$190,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 217, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Pochi Lin to Allan Mandell

$186,000; 900 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 115, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by William J Balinski to Erika Hrehorchuk

$185,500; 1167 N Chesapeake Court, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Livv Properties Llc

$175,000; 460 N Wilke Rd Unit 202, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Jacquelyn Winter to Sarah Toren

$164,000; 216 N Bissell Drive, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Kurt Rackow to Kurt Rackow

$159,000; 514 E Spruce Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Dariusz Gasior to Chahat Bhanot

$147,000; 1277 Wyndham Ln Unit 106, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Benjamin Moore to Birkin Properties Llc

$145,000; 35 S Baybrook Dr Unit 106, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Valentin M Popovici to Keara Kass

$140,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 817, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Parivar Trust to Muntaser A Ammari

$123,000; 1 Renaissance Place, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Susan I Haracz to Marek R Popiel

$121,000; 1307 N Baldwin Ct Unit 3C, Palatine; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Vikramjit Gill to Lorena V Valero

Prospect Heights

$510,000; 202 W Ridge Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sebastian Olszewski to Stanislaw Opoka

$440,000; 910 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Welch Joint Trust to Kamila Allen

$340,000; 206 Viola Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Purcell Trust to Marian Poterucha

$335,000; 405 W Marion St., Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Mbkm Llc to Joseph Thomas Lasare

$330,000; 513 Green Bridge Ln Unit A, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by David Kelley to Sandra L Johnson

$326,000; 709 Newgate Ln Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Jinwoo Oak to Mark A Speidel

$285,000; 724 Burr Oak Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anne M Ellsworth to Kimberly A Odonnell

$218,000; 1554 Cove Dr Unit 245 A, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Hae Ran Lee to Lauren M Svendsen

$215,000; 1323 Cove Dr Unit 204B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Diane Urbanski to Marika Natalia Napierala

$188,500; 1535 Quaker Ln Unit 111D, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Partipilo Jr

$182,000; 840 E Old Willow Rd Unit 109, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rafal Niedojadlo to Lissette M Fajardo

$182,000; 838 E Old Willow Rd Unit 103, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Alkassim M Kassim to Gentian Brahimaj

$180,000; 1571 Quaker Ln Unit 108A, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Nenette M Ocol to Daniel K Ip

$147,000; 920 Jonathon Ct Unit 305, Prospect Heights; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Marzena Borowiec to Hryhorii Hrynchyshyn

$140,000; 860 Winesap Ct Unit 308, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Maria S Mata to Lyubov Slyuzar

$128,000; 16 E Old Willow Rd Unit 322 S, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Beluch Trust to Theresia Seredi

$125,000; 866 Blossom Ln Unit 306, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Bharadwaj Kalandhabhatta

Rolling Meadows

$375,000; 2412 Fremont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Madison P Perrault to Monica Parisi

$365,000; 2631 Smith St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by James Cox to Judith Durchslag

$365,000; 2601 Grouse Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Thomas D Bordes to Luis Alberto Moncayo

$364,500; 103 Viola Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Eraina Lee Cecchi to John Lee

$355,500; 3607 Wren Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by James A Kotlarz Trust to Dastanbek Akylbekov

$297,500; 2521 Honeysuckle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Francis C Compton Trust to Isham Sebastian Cespedes Canaveral

$297,000; 2902 Dove St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Barbara A Burchert to Kamron Chamberlain

$250,000; 3911 Eagle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Edward Thiel to Mariann Leahy

$240,000; 3303 Bobolink Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Cabrera Trust to Sotiri Andonis

$163,000; 3265 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nuri C Akdeniz Trust to Albinos Llc

$159,000; 3603 Holly Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mary Lou G Bauer to Vnr1111 Inc

$143,500; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A-112 & P-149, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Lisa Argast to Seven Days Group Inc

$142,500; 2310 Algonquin Rd Unit 2, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Julian Flores to Melissa Leary

$135,500; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit 312, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Grazyna Lisztwan to Mimi Korcak

Rosemont

$665,000; 6031 N Emerson St., Rosemont; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Paloian Trust to Tyler Williamson

$610,000; 10007 Hope Drive, Rosemont; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Donald J Partipilo to Joseph Martino

$375,000; 6024 Byron St., Rosemont; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Cynthia Mccabe to Jordan Mccabe

$192,500; 9630 W Higgins Rd Unit 2B, Rosemont; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Katie L Schnoebelen to Manon Louise Moody

Schaumburg

$780,000; 1914 Wayland Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Matthew D Herbst to Alpesh M Patel

$740,000; 103 Corsaire Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Voss Trust to Chad Michael Larson

$622,000; 204 Wyoma Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Ewa Nowak to Delisa Y Russell

$610,000; 437 N Woodcraft Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Ogunbiyi Trust to Abraham Mathew

$560,000; 2200 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Thippareddy Policepatil

$560,000; 104 Branchwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Khaja Syed Mohammed Maghrabi to Andrew Friedl

$550,000; 2218 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Ravi Kumar Koppula

$550,000; 2212 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Karen Petersen

$527,500; 2202 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Valerie Alexis Portillo

$522,500; 2204 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sandeep Yarradoddi

$519,000; 2214 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Sreekanth Reddy Munagala

$515,000; 29 Nicolette Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Kewal K Kundra to Deepthi Karlapudi

$485,000; 9 Cheswick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Boldt Trust to Raj A Shah

$465,000; 1514 Princeton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Krzysztof M Skowronski to Ryuji Matsusue

$450,000; 33 Marcel Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Mohammed Abdul Moeed Khan to Minaiym Amangeldi Kyzy

$449,000; 243 Monson Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Mary Jane Bauer to Azamatzhon Saliev

$449,000; 1128 S Cedarcrest Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Procarione Trust to Priscilla Swanzy Boafo

$440,000; 1613 Kingston Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Marlena Kozlowski to Joseph Raymond Orbeta Arbalos

$437,000; 57 Egg Harbour Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Krishna S Doddi to Atish Dhuri

$435,000; 1024 Charlene Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Steve K Daudelin to Altaf Dawood

$422,000; 1922 Fairhaven Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Samuel J Banks to Andrea Lee

$415,000; 932 Pheasant Walk Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Leonard L Anzelde Jr Trust to Janusz Kozub

$415,000; 1500 W Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Carlos Sarasti to Ashishkumar Patel

$410,000; 1617 Columbine Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Laura Odonnell to Kelly Hogan

$405,000; 418 Summit Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Grant Sr Trust to Saket Kumar

$404,000; 441 Willington Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Schenwar Trust to Zachary Edward Goslin

$397,000; 14 Treebark Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Vincent F Pizzo to Bozena A Hyc

$390,000; 1411 Flagstone Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Cheng Liang to Fariha Kaleemaulla

$387,500; 1419 Yale Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Robert Such to Sarim M Amin

$375,000; 138 White Branch Ct S, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ankush A Keskar to Priyank Patel

$373,500; 1358 Scarboro Rd Unit 806, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Brian Smith

$372,000; 500 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Geoffrey M Baxter to Arun Gopalakrishna Pillai Chandrika Amma

$365,000; 1405 Colby Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Roger Hendrickson to Dhaval Patel

$360,000; 520 S Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Susan E Zimmer to Mark Anthony Bulgarelli

$358,500; 536 Merlin Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Chodors Trust to Ameya Ratnakant Deshpande

$349,000; 206 Wilmslow Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Barbara Sobecka to Janissa Davila

$330,000; 1024 Tiverton Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Amara L Akogu to G & J Real Estate Llc

$327,500; 1523 Sunset Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Marcin Winiarczyk

$315,000; 239 Camel Bend Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Peter J Sanders to Jenni R Zongas

$307,500; 2713 Odlum Dr Unit 3, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jeffrey L Danzinger to Sanaa Motani

$300,000; 519 Wiltshire Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Swapnil Prabhu to Sanket Prabhu

$300,000; 313 Odlum Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Falbo Family Trust to Elizabeth Adamczyk

$295,000; 1911 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Matragas Trust to Gorica Desnica

$290,000; 740 Lakeview Point, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Tomas Veselka to Gang Yu

$287,000; 1031 Aimtree Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Thomas P Gibbons to Miroslaw Skora

$285,000; 2932 Heatherwood Dr Unit 2932, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by William R Steele to Monika Dobek

$285,000; 225 Sagamore Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lynn E Hayes to John W Klimkowicz

$282,000; 741 Lakeview Point, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Andrew Hayes to Chihang Ho

$280,000; 424 Cable Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Wilma H Niewiadomski to Paulina A Kuzak

$280,000; 1140 Regency Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Rafal Brodowicz to Andriy Luchynskyy

$278,000; 369 Ferndale Ct Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Garrick J Mclaughlin

$274,500; 1138 Regency, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Marie Handschiegel to Azam Khatoon

$272,000; 355 Lambert Dr Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mrazek Trust to Alybek Kalyk

$272,000; 2750 College Hill Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Lubo Zhou to Myung Hee Chae

$270,000; 1807 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Robert L Andrews to Elinor Cristina Salinas De Blum

$270,000; 1503 Revere Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Sunil Patel to Salima Bali

$269,000; 472 Lambert Dr Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Bailey Trust to Sophia Hoppe

$266,000; 302 Maplewood Ct Unit A1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Alice Joan Rydz Trust to Jayasree Daida

$265,000; 224 Chesterfield Ct Unit B, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chang Rung Han to Olufemi Samuel Banjo

$265,000; 211 Scarsdale Ct Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Robert S Cassidy to Christopher George Koste

$261,500; 217 Charleston Ct Unit 1, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Kristina A Hansen to Savannah Fiedler

$259,000; 1135 Foxboro Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Daniel F Statton to Oscar Ramirez Campozano

$255,000; 208 Columbia Ct Unit 1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Sharon Michaels to Richard Taylor

$253,500; 1925 Hastings Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sara Heenan to Stepan Bruger

$247,000; 302 Meribel Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Smith Trust to Farshad Shams

$245,000; 1817 Bromley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Tina Meiners to Alex Ramirez

$239,000; 1 Aberdeen Ct Unit X2, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Barbara Anne Marrone to Ayzada Egenberdieva

$238,000; 324 Clearwater Ln Unit 37-B, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Srikanth Purimetla to Clearwater Stal 324 Llc

$237,000; 112 S Pembroke Dr Unit 1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Elizabeth Dionne to Karen Watson Goddard

$233,500; 2012 Windemere Cir Unit 25-4, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Shankar Ramachandran to Pradeep Kodumuri

$230,000; 713 Norwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Martin Riley to Reimidwest Llc

$230,000; 2310 Hyde Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Manisha Shah to Amit Ramnikbhai Gajjar

$229,000; 318 Clearwater Ln Unit 36-B, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Re3 Llc to Krzysztof Kusmierz

$222,000; 304 Whidah Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Rachel E Souders Wesseling to Ankush Rastogi

$221,000; 205 Nauset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Apurva Mehta

$220,000; 713 Norwood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Frank C Glenn to Martin Riley

$220,000; 1938 Cheltenham Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Spectrum Real Estate Llc to Rigobert Kelojou Tchatchouang

$220,000; 1076 Newport Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Aman Pokharel to Anthony Kim

$207,000; 708 Sunfish Point, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Nagi Trust to Claudia P Calero

$195,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 133, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Arthur Loevy to Austin Krause

$194,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 134A, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Theron R Allmond to Pavel Onokolo

$192,000; 104 N Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Steven Dimaggio to Osman S Abraz

$191,000; 197 Camden Ct Unit W1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jon A Gilbert to Tadeusz Sobala

$168,500; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 104, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Syed Idris Bokhari to Hitesh Kumar

$162,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 514, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Anna Nowicka to Roman Pryshchepa

$160,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 123A, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Gudeta Besso to Swapna Gaddamanugu

$155,000; 1931 Prairie Sq Unit 326, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Sylvia Leszanczuk to Cynthia Plant

$143,500; 507 Eagle Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Platinum Realty Partners

$137,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 410, Schaumburg; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Viktoriya Krachunoya to Ruslana Kalynyak

$130,000; 1810 Hemlock Pl Unit 104, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Stefanie F Flores to Barchinai Makkambai Kyzy

$120,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 518, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Himanshu J Shah to Hasibe Chobanova

Streamwood

$462,000; 310 Little Creek Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Neill Trust to Kam Yuen Lam

$450,000; 11 Monroe Court, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Gc Construction Rehab Llc to Lukasz Rozpadek

$415,000; 913 Hartwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Neela Patel to Erdal Er

$375,000; 5 Greystone Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Jeffrey T Smith to Benjamin Campbell

$365,000; 47 Wildflower Way, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by David R Jacob to Syed Tajamul Hussain

$350,000; 20 Truman Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Annamarie Dolsen to Liubov Halokha

$345,000; 3 Big Oaks Road, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Johnathan Gonzalez to David Flores

$340,000; 804 Hayward Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Marvic Paulo to Brian A Zamarron

$336,000; 14 Windgate Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Clarissa Sobota to Samra Bashir

$331,500; 1004 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Queencee A Viray to Deep Shah

$330,000; 106 Southwicke Dr Unit 4704-D, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Singleton Trust to Dilipbhai S Patel

$328,500; 4 Dartmouth Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Susanne M Bennett to Jose Javier Berrios

$320,000; 118 Dato Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Alex Moreno to Kyle Young

$310,000; 2 Blue Stem Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Connie S Hung to Babatunde Oduniyi

$301,000; 1135 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Vickey Baker to Dmytro Kulish

$300,000; 7 Windsor Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Jill T Bastian to John Jefferson Cruz

$300,000; 116 Eliasek Court, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Paul A Ryan to Martin Pascual

$295,000; 203 Elm Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Impact Capital Llc to Tomasz F Ptaszek

$290,000; 924 Kings Canyon Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Lilly Realty Llc to Sarban Agarwalla

$290,000; 605 Tanglewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Daniel Kosinski to Jamie E Heuer

$285,000; 8 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Akira Hatajiri to Magdalena Martynko

$277,000; 343 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Laporte Trust to Stephanie R Miranda

$275,000; 149 Southwicke Dr Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Mir Saber Hashmi to Ognjen Zivak

$263,000; 501 Country Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Elizabeth A Cirone to David Villasenor

$252,000; 611 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Leslee Ann Harrington to Halle M Brady

$250,000; 307 Field Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Hermila Espino to Richard Espino

$239,000; 519 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Nathan Woods to Michael P Szarmach

$237,000; 72 Petrie Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Kenneth Pietszak

$236,500; 310 Walnut Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Charles H Rackow to Ubidalia Martinez

$236,000; 55 Tyler Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Abigail L Clay to Viktor Olesnevych

$232,000; 3074 Kingston Court, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Kaushikkumar B Gandhi to Gabriela E Umana

$230,000; 10 TimberTrail, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Jose Carlos Sanchez Gatica

$223,000; 17 Coolidge Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Bonnie Fukala to Safije Abdiu

$218,000; 511 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Ania Jatziri Ramirez to Ahsan Iqbal

$216,000; 7 N Oltendorf Road, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Raymond Ciovannelli to Natalia Asaftei

$210,000; 1105 Colony Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Magdalenai J Szwedo to Nousheen Khondaker

$159,000; 549 E Shag Ln Unit G, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joann Nogan to Fnu Mir Abrar Ali Mir Vilayat Ali

$140,000; 3 Taft Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kit Cheg Lee to Karmen Wong

$115,000; 938 Miller Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Lawrence Piekarz to Kendall Partners Ltd

Tower Lakes

$737,000; 25466 N Wren Road, Tower Lakes; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Michael V Lacson to Kenneth Mlhavics

$615,000; 254 Pebble Creek Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Franklin Trust to Joseph T Pasquesi Jr

Wheeling

$639,000; 1745 Charles Court, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Albert D Mikheal to Steven James Stanek

$595,000; 77 Prairie Court, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Capital Dev Group Usa Llc to Joseph Mihovilovich

$527,500; 420 5th St., Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by John R Flanagan to Santosh Kumar

$525,000; 778 Kristy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jacque Bishop to Jitu J Abraham

$410,000; 1034 Shady Tree Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ryan Stephens to Ionut O Prunuta

$407,000; 29 Grey Wolf Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Brett T Guendel to Vincent Defrancesco

$405,000; 17 Grey Wolf Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Jin Kyu Lee to Seong Wook Jang

$390,000; 44 RedwoodTrail, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Eleliq Reality Llc to Angel Godinez

$387,000; 1680 Charles Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael Melikhov to Monika Talar

$360,000; 406 Jefferson Court, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Connolly Capital Llc to Preet Bains

$359,000; 620 Mchenry Rd Unit 205, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Yun Hee Rah to Steven Johnson

$355,000; 244 Prairie View Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Sargon Betadam to Julija Shtutman

$350,000; 590 W Paddock Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Anita Suha to Roderick G Manalo

$335,000; 691 Lakeside Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Andrii Verbych to Manjish Adhikari

$250,000; 1340 Marcy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Frank R Magyar to Robert Blangiardo

$243,000; 706 N Wayne Place, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Harry J Reinhart Jr to Anvar Abrarov

$241,000; 917 Ridgefield Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Tomasz Zamora to Victor Stoyan Todorov

$220,000; 1101 Pleasant Run Dr Unit 1009, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Pura Vida Properties Llc to Rahul Gopalakrishnan

$216,000; 1425 Sandpebble Dr Unit 114, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 24, 2023, by Jeffery Stephen Ciavone to Mohammed Rashed Ali

$200,000; 1219 Union Ct Unit 30C, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Yafim Moskovich to Saurabh Patel

$200,000; 1202 Spur Ct Unit 1202, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jacek Wesolowski to Altin Efendija

$190,000; 1525 Sander Ct Unit 103, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Pavel Y Skorob to Maria Adamovich

$175,000; 1200 Quincy Court, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 28, 2023, by Foulkes Properties Llc 1200 Qu to Yulian Nikolaev Bitsov

$168,000; 350 Plum Creek Dr Unit 410, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John J Deegan Jr to Miroslaw Budz

$162,000; 1500 Harbour Dr Unit 1Q, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Kyle Fisher to Valerie A Hoffman

$150,000; 567 Fairway Dr Unit 2F, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Roger L Fox to Irian Zadoyan

$132,000; 1175 Pleasant Run Dr Unit 408, Wheeling; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Benigno Gaytan to David Gaytan

