What you should know about the latest ramp closures, openings on Kennedy Expressway

IDOT improvements to the inbound Kennedy Expressway are continuing in November. Daily Herald File Photo

Chicago area drivers can expect some new ramp contortions on the inbound Kennedy Expressway near downtown this week as a massive rehabilitation continues.

For starters, the Ontario Street feeder ramp to the inbound Kennedy closed Monday and should reopen in two weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Transportation said.

And on Tuesday morning, crews will shut down the Division Street ramp to the inbound Kennedy.

The three-year $150 million project will repair 36 bridges between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street.

Other highlights include: pavement repairs, updating the gates that open and close the reversible lanes, and repainting Hubbard's Cave plus new lighting.

Here's what else is on tap for this month:

Early in November, ramps from Montrose and Kedzie avenues to the inbound expressway are expected to reopen.

In mid-November, construction will wrap up on ramps from the inbound Kennedy to North Avenue and from Armitage Avenue to the expressway.

Also pending is the temporary closure of the Ohio Street feeder ramp from the inbound Kennedy mainline lanes.

Construction on the inbound side of the expressway should wrap up in late fall, "with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations," IDOT officials said.

In 2024, IDOT will shut down the reversible lanes to rehabilitate the bridge decks and the Reversible Lane Access Control system. Work will continue on Hubbard's Cave.

In 2025, construction will switch to the outbound Kennedy.