 

What you should know about the latest ramp closures, openings on Kennedy Expressway

  • IDOT improvements to the inbound Kennedy Expressway are continuing in November.

    IDOT improvements to the inbound Kennedy Expressway are continuing in November. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Posted10/30/2023 8:25 PM

Chicago area drivers can expect some new ramp contortions on the inbound Kennedy Expressway near downtown this week as a massive rehabilitation continues.

For starters, the Ontario Street feeder ramp to the inbound Kennedy closed Monday and should reopen in two weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Transportation said.

 

And on Tuesday morning, crews will shut down the Division Street ramp to the inbound Kennedy.

The three-year $150 million project will repair 36 bridges between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street.

Other highlights include: pavement repairs, updating the gates that open and close the reversible lanes, and repainting Hubbard's Cave plus new lighting.

Here's what else is on tap for this month:

Early in November, ramps from Montrose and Kedzie avenues to the inbound expressway are expected to reopen.

In mid-November, construction will wrap up on ramps from the inbound Kennedy to North Avenue and from Armitage Avenue to the expressway.

Also pending is the temporary closure of the Ohio Street feeder ramp from the inbound Kennedy mainline lanes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Construction on the inbound side of the expressway should wrap up in late fall, "with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations," IDOT officials said.

In 2024, IDOT will shut down the reversible lanes to rehabilitate the bridge decks and the Reversible Lane Access Control system. Work will continue on Hubbard's Cave.

In 2025, construction will switch to the outbound Kennedy.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
New transit plan clears first hurdle. Next stop, Springfield
Related Article
New transit plan clears first hurdle. Next stop, Springfield
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 