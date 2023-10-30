Rosemont hotel no longer hosting pro-Palestinian event after receiving threats

The Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago in Rosemont is no longer hosting the American Muslims for Palestine convention that was planned for next month, ABC 7 reported.

This comes after the hotel says it received multiple threats in relation to the event.

"Our top priority at all times is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement.

"Given the heightened level of threats and violent acts around the world, we determined there currently is an increased risk to the safety and security of hotel guests, colleagues, and the community with this event," the statement continues. "After careful consideration of these issues, we have made the decision not to host this event at our hotel this year."