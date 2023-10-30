 

Plainfield Township man pleads not guilty to murder of 6-year-old boy, hate crime

  • Joseph Czuba

    Joseph Czuba

  • Wadea Al-Fayoume

    Wadea Al-Fayoume Courtesy of CAIR-Chicago

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 10/30/2023 11:31 AM

A Plainfield Township man charged with the deadly stabbing of a 6-year-old boy fueled by anger over the Israel-Hamas conflict pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and hate crime charges.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is accused of killing Wadea Al-Fayoume and attempting to kill his mother, Hanaan Shaheen, on Oct. 14, at the Plainfield Township home he rented to the victims. Prosecutors say Czuba stabbed Wadea 26 times with a military-style knife.

 

A Will County grand jury indicted Czuba Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of hate crime.

Prosecutors last week said they intend to ask a jury to find that Czuba's murder was committed with "exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty." If jurors agree, it would make Czuba eligible for natural life in prison if found guilty.

Federal authorities also have opened an investigation into the killing, which has drawn national attention.

Czuba, dressed in a red Will County jail uniform indicating he was in the medical unit, stood quietly during Monday's proceedings, only nodding when his attorneys spoke to him and answering "yes" when Will County Judge David Carlson asked if he understood his rights pertaining to his pretrial detention. Czuba has been ordered held in custody while awaiting trial.

Wadea's father and grandfather also were in court for Monday's arraignment.

Carlson assigned the case Monday to Judge Amy Bertani Tomczak for further proceedings. The next scheduled court date is Jan. 8.

