 

Palatine man critically injured in Long Grove crash Sunday night

 
Updated 10/30/2023 12:38 PM

A 19-year-old Palatine man suffered critical injuries including a skull fracture late Sunday, when a vehicle he was riding in struck a utility pole and a tree in Long Grove, authorities said.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, a 22-year-old Rolling Meadows man was driving an Acura ILX northbound on Schaeffer Road at about 11 p.m. when it went off the roadway on the east side and crashed.

 

The Palatine man, a rear-seat passenger, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment, sheriff's police said.

The driver was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with nonlife-threatening injuries, and two other passengers, both 20-year-old men, were uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations team is investigating. Alcohol and excessive speed appear to be factors in the crash, sheriff's police said Monday.

