Mundelein chicken-keeping applications available Nov. 6

Mundelein will begin accepting applications Nov. 6 from residents interested in keeping chickens on residential properties.

A total of 20 licenses for 2024 are available on a first come first served basis.

Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at village, 300 Plaza Circle. They will be accepted until Nov. 30 or until 20 licenses are granted. Along with a license application, residents must also submit a building permit application for their chicken coop.

Under regulations approved by the village board this year, chickens are strictly limited to personal use. Residents are not allowed to sell eggs or meat, breed or slaughter chickens, or produce fertilizer for sale. Coops and attached chicken runs must be built at least 10 feet from property lines and not in any easements.

Chickens are only allowed on single-family properties as follows: 6,000 to 7,999 square feet, two chickens; 8,000 to 9,999 square feet, four chickens; and 10,000 square feet and above, six chickens.

For more information, visit www.mundelein.org/community/chicken-keeping/-fsiteid-1#!/.