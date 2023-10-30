Hoffman Estates police host 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive Friday

The Hoffman Estates Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual "Cram the Cruiser" Thanksgiving food drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the front parking lot of the police station, 411 W. Higgins Road.

Donations also be collected in special drop boxes at the station, all four fire stations, and at village hall through Nov. 17. Last year's donations provided full Thanksgiving meals to 27 families in the community.

Items needed include: turkey; boxed/bagged mashed potatoes; jars/packets of gravy; boxed/bagged stuffing; canned green beans; canned corn; canned cranberry; canned sweet potatoes; canned cream of mushroom soup; french fried onions; boxed cornbread; marshmallows; canned pumpkin; pie crust; and boxed desserts.

Monetary donations also will be accepted. For additional information, email Community Service Officer Angela Tribuzio at Angela.Tribuzio@vohe.org.