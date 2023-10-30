Frightful weather! Snow and wind chills in store for trick-or-treaters

Snow showers and wind gusts are in store of trick-or-treaters this Halloween, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville. Daily Herald File Photo/2013

Snow flurries and wind chills are the tricks Mother Nature has in store for most of the suburbs on Halloween, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

Snow showers are likely during the daytime, though the threat should be over by the early evening hours.

Expect temperatures in the 30s and the potential for wind chills to make it feel like it's in the upper teens, according to forecasts. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph in some places.

Temperatures will ultimately climb into the 50s later this week, forecasts show.