Frightful weather! Snow and wind chills in store for trick-or-treaters
Updated 10/30/2023 9:17 AM
Snow flurries and wind chills are the tricks Mother Nature has in store for most of the suburbs on Halloween, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Romeoville.
Snow showers are likely during the daytime, though the threat should be over by the early evening hours.
Expect temperatures in the 30s and the potential for wind chills to make it feel like it's in the upper teens, according to forecasts. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph in some places.
Temperatures will ultimately climb into the 50s later this week, forecasts show.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.