Driver killed after car strikes utility pole, house in Palatine

One person was killed Monday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving went off the road in Palatine and struck several objects, including a utility pole and a house, police said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released and police remained on the scene Monday evening investigating the crash.

According to police, officers and the Palatine Fire Department were called to the intersection of Quentin Road and Hillside Street at about 2:54 p.m. in response to reports of the crash.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said, and the home that was struck was damaged but remains inhabitable.

The Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit was called to assist Palatine police with the investigation.

Quentin Road was closed in both directions Monday night between Kenilworth Avenue and Glencoe Road as investigators examined the scene.