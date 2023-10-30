Accused Highland Park mass shooter won't testify at father's trial

Robert E. Crimo Jr., pictured here outside of the Waukegan courthouse in January, appeared before a judge Monday for a pretrial hearing. His trial, scheduled to begin next week, will not include an appearance by his son, the accused gunman in the 2022 Highland Park mass shooting. AP Photo Nam Y. Huh, File

The man accused of murdering seven spectators at last year's Highland Park Independence Day parade will not testify when his father goes on trial facing charges he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the mass shooting.

However, a portion of the accused gunman's 7½-hour police interrogation likely will be played during the trial, which is scheduled to begin next week.

Robert Crimo Jr. of Highwood faces seven charges of reckless conduct -- one for each person killed in the July 4, 2022 shooting -- alleging he helped his then 19-year-old son obtain a firearm owners identification card in 2019, despite the teen's troubled past.

The FOID card allowed the son to later acquire an AR-15-style rifle, which authorities say he used to fire as many as 70 shots into the parade crowd, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

Attorneys for Crimo Jr. previously indicated they hoped to call their client's son to the witness stand. However, at a hearing Monday morning, Robert Crimo III's attorneys said he would only assert his Fifth Amendment rights if called to testify.

That being the case, Lake County Judge George Strickland said he sees no reason why the younger Crimo should appear in court.

While he won't be there in person, the court likely will see a portion of the shooting suspect's video-recorded interrogation.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart told the judge there is a 35-minute portion near the beginning of the interrogation where the younger Crimo describes how he planned the shooting, carried it out and fled the scene. The son, now 22, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in a separate proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail in the Lake County jail awaiting a court appearance Dec. 11.

In August, Crimo Jr.'s lawyers asked Strickland to throw out the case against him, arguing that the reckless conduct statute used to charge him is unconstitutionally overbroad and vague. Strickland disagreed, but said prosecutors would have to prove at trial that Crimo Jr.'s actions were reckless and a proximate cause of the seven deaths.