Trick-or-treaters get early start at Schaumburg's Spring Valley
The main event isn't until Tuesday, but hundreds of kids got an early start on Halloween activities over the weekend at the Schaumburg Park District's Tricks & Treats In The Valley.
The two-day event held at the Heritage Farm at Spring Valley drew an estimated 800 children and 700 adults, said Dave Brooks, manager of conservation services for the Schaumburg Park District.
Visitors walked the farm's trail, stopping at 20 trick or treat stations along the way.
"I think just people love coming to Spring Valley," Brooks said. "It's a nice, safe, fun alternative, especially for the younger kids. And what's fun for us is seeing both the parents and the kids dressed up."
Marianne Held of Schaumburg visited Sunday with 6-year-old daughter Lydia Held.
"We just like being out in nature," she said.