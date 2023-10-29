Trick-or-treaters get early start at Schaumburg's Spring Valley

Zombie Izzy Gone waits on his coffin for trick or treaters Sunday during Tricks & Treats in the Valley at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Lydia Held, 6, left in pink hat, stops at the chicken coop Sunday during Tricks & Treats in the Valley at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A piece of candy drops through the bottom of a candy chute into the container held by Janelle Leyva, 10, of Schaumburg, during Tricks & Treats in the Valley at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. On the far left is Gianna Echeverria, 6, of Carpentersville. On far right is Aylin Echeverria, 8, also of Carpentersville. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Evelyn Ligas, 7, of Roselle (in black hat) meets a zombie Sunday during Tricks & Treats in the Valley at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

A friendly ghost drops candy into a chute for trick-or-treaters Sunday at Tricks & Treats in the Valley at the Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Evelyn Ligas, 7, of Roselle, on far left, and other children walk along a trail collecting treats Sunday during Tricks & Treats in the Valley at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The main event isn't until Tuesday, but hundreds of kids got an early start on Halloween activities over the weekend at the Schaumburg Park District's Tricks & Treats In The Valley.

The two-day event held at the Heritage Farm at Spring Valley drew an estimated 800 children and 700 adults, said Dave Brooks, manager of conservation services for the Schaumburg Park District.

Visitors walked the farm's trail, stopping at 20 trick or treat stations along the way.

"I think just people love coming to Spring Valley," Brooks said. "It's a nice, safe, fun alternative, especially for the younger kids. And what's fun for us is seeing both the parents and the kids dressed up."

Marianne Held of Schaumburg visited Sunday with 6-year-old daughter Lydia Held.

"We just like being out in nature," she said.