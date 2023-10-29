Mainers gather for Sunday mass to pray, reflect days after a mass shooting left 18 dead

Mourners gather for a candlelight vigil in the wake of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in nearby Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday. The body of suspected shooter Robert Card was found on Friday in Lisbon Falls.

Worshippers offer the sign of peace during a service at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Worshippers pray during a service at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

An American flag is set to half mast on a football field just a few hundred yards from a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the suspect in this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. Many high school sports events have been canceled in the wake of the mass shooting that killed at least 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in nearby Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday.

Hunter Andrew Moore of Windham, Maine, poses with his deer near a location that was recently searched during a manhunt for Robert Card, the suspect in this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Durham, Maine. Hunting had been temporarily banned in some communities during the search but following confirmation of Card's death, a public safety alert was issued that announced: "The search is over for Mr. Card. The caution is over. Hunting may resume."

A note showing support for the community a day after the body of Robert Card was found was left on a table in a cafe in Lewiston, Maine on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed several people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Carved pumpkins express support for the Lewiston/Auburn community in the wake of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed several people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Lindsay Marlow, facing camera, hugs Courtney Majoros, at a vigil in Lisbon, Maine, for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Courtney Majoros' brother, Max Hathaway, was one of the people killed in separate shootings in nearby Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday.

A cafe shows its support for the community a day after the body of Robert Card was found Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting, Top from left, Ronald G. Morin, Peyton Brewer-Ross, Joshua A. Seal, Bryan M. MacFarlane, Joseph Lawrence Walker, Arthur Fred Strout. Second row from left, Maxx A. Hathaway, Stephen M. Vozzella, Thomas Ryan Conrad, Michael R. Deslauiers II, Jason Adam, Tricia C. Asselin. Third Row from left, William A. Young, Aaron Young, Robert E. Violette and Lucille M. Violette, William Frank, Keith D. Macneir. (Maine Department of Public Safety via AP)

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee speaks during a news conference in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Shooting suspect Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead Friday, in nearby Lisbon Falls.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Victims of a mass shooting in this week's mass shootings, are displayed as Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck speaks during a news conference in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Shooting suspect Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead Friday, in nearby Lisbon Falls.

Law enforcement officers maintain their presence at Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The suspect, Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

Law enforcement officers maintain their presence at Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The suspect, Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

At a makeshift memorial shows images of members of the deaf community who were killed in the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Candles burn up the street from the Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The suspect, Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.

Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck speaks during a news conference in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Shooting suspect Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead Friday, in nearby Lisbon Falls.

Law enforcement officers maintain their presence at Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The residents of Lewiston are embarking on a path to healing after the man suspected of killing several people earlier this week was found dead. Authorities say the body of 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin was found late Friday at a recycling center.

Richard Morlock, a member of the deaf community and surviver of the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille, pays his respect at a makeshift memorial to his friends he played cornhole with who were killed during the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Richard Morlock, right, a member of the deaf community and surviver of the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille, embraces a person at a makeshift memorial in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Bre Allard, accompanied by her children Lucy, 5, and Zeke, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The residents of Lewiston are embarking on a path to healing after a man suspected of killing several people earlier this week was found dead.

A mourner attends a candlelight vigil for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in nearby Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday. The body of suspected shooter Robert Card was found not far from the site of the vigil.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon, Maine, for victims of the week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of the week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of the week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Pam Rousseau, center, and other worshippers pray during a service at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Rev. Daniel Greenleaf leads a service at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for the victims of this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

People gather at a vigil in Lisbon Falls, Maine, for victims of the week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) -- Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history.

The Rev. Daniel Greenleaf began services at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston with a moment of silence. Then, he told the congregation that it was good to be able to finally pray together after days of lockdown imposed while police searched for the 40-year-old gunman Robert Card.

The body of Card was found Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls. Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it was unclear when, authorities said. Card is suspected of also injuring 13 people during the shooting rampage on Wednesday night in Lewiston.

Several women wore black veils in the cavernous sanctuary, where a church official said they are raising funds to help shooting victims and others hurt by "the horrible events in our small town."

"We can see the rays of light in darkness," Greenleaf said during his sermon. He told the worshippers that it is times like this that they have "practiced" their faith for.

"We cannot fix this, but then again human beings are not machines to be fixed," Greenleaf said.

At one point during the mass, the worshippers turned to one another at the priests' prompting and raised two fingers in a peace sign.

Standing outside the basilica after attending early Mass, Marcel Roy said the last few days have been painful but that he's hopeful the community can being the long process of healing.

"This feels good," Roy said as the church bells rang.

The 70-year-old Lewiston resident said that he knew four of the shooting victims and is praying for them as well as the shooter.

"I can't hate the guy," he said of the gunman. "He wasn't brought up as a killer."

Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons during their search for Card and believe he had legally purchased his guns, including those recovered in his car and near his body, said Jim Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He declined to provide specific details about the guns, including their make and model, and wouldn't say exactly how many were found.

Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre, but have increasingly been focused on Card's mental health history. State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card had been hearing voices and had paranoia.

Card believed "people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play," Sauschuck said.

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of the investigation.

On Saturday, street life began returning to Lewiston in the city of 37,000. Police missed two clear opportunities to end the lockdown sooner, after failing to find Card's body in searches of the recycling center Thursday night and early Friday.

For many residents it was a day to reflect, mourn and, for some, take the first tentative steps toward normalcy. Some went hunting on the opening day of firearm season for deer, and one family handed out buckets of flowers in downtown. Others gathered at a makeshift memorial to the victims down the street from the bar targeted by Card.

William Brackett, whose namesake son was among those killed, visited the memorial Saturday and said he could feel pent up tension leave his body when he learned Card was dead.

"I'm telling you, if I had a bottle of champagne, I would've popped it and celebrated," he said.

Billy Brackett was shot multiple times and died on the way to the hospital, his father said. He said his son didn't let his deafness stop him from doing anything in life, including playing multiple sports.

"He was just a gentle person. He was big and rugged, and I guess maybe that's why all the little kids loved him. They swarmed to a bigger person," Brackett said. "Maybe they thought, 'He'll be our protector.'"

The deadliest shootings in Maine history stunned a state of 1.3 million people that has relatively little violent crime and had only 29 killings in all of 2022.

Three patients remained in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, and a fourth was stable, hospital officials said. Another patient was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the rest were discharged.

A stay-at-home order in place during the massive search was lifted Friday afternoon, hours before authorities announced they had found Card's body at the Maine Recycling Corp.

The Lewiston shootings were the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.

Associated Press journalists David R. Martin and Matt Rourke in Lewiston, Maine and Michael Casey in Boston contributed.