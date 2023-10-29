Felony weapons arrest made after police break up huge, unruly party in Antioch

Antioch police arrested a 23-year-old man on a felony weapons charge late Saturday after being called to break up an unruly party with more than 300 attendees.

Police said officers called to the 200 block of Ida Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. for a noise complaint were met by the large group of partygoers. The crowd initially refused to disperse, creating an unruly scene throughout the neighborhood, police said.

Officers from more than a dozen neighboring police agencies were called to assist, and it took more than four hours for the crowd to fully disperse the area, police said.

Police did not provide additional details Sunday about the arrest, stating more information would be released Monday.

In a written statement, Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said events like this one have become more common throughout the suburbs.

"We are dedicated to maintaining the safety of our residents," he said. "Crimes like this, especially that involve illegal firearms, will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information or security camera video, or who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, is asked to call Antioch police dispatch center at (847) 270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.