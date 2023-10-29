Des Plaines offering pumpkin composting
Updated 10/29/2023 5:11 PM
If you're looking for an environmentally friendly way to get rid of jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkins or other gourds after Halloween, head to Des Plaines on Nov. 4.
The city and the Des Plaines Park District will host a pumpkin smashing and composting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Prairie Lakes Community Center's north parking lot, 515 E. Thacker St.
Participants can toss their gourds into a designated bin and a compost company will haul them away.
Painted pumpkins are fine, but please remove any non-biodegradable materials such as candles, plastic or stickers.
