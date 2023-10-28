Man sentenced to 88 years for sexual assault of Oak Brook hotel employee

A DuPage County judge Friday sentenced a former Chicago man to 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female employee of an Oak Brook hotel at gunpoint in the fall of 2019.

Julius Ramsey, 41, was found guilty by a jury in May 2021 of three counts of aggravated sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge Jeffrey MacKay sentenced Ramsey to 22 years for each of the aggravated criminal sexual assault charges and the aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm charge to be served consecutively. Ramsey received an additional seven-year sentence for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge to be served consecutively with the other charges.

He will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Oak Brook police were called to investigate a reported sexual assault on the morning of Sept. 9, 2019 in a vacant room of the Hyatt House hotel on 22nd Street.

The victim reportedly had been able to escape and report the assault before being taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The investigation found a firearm in a hotel room rented by Ramsey that matched the description of the one that had been pointed at the victim's head. A DNA sample from Ramsey was later confirmed to be a match with DNA evidence collected from the victim.