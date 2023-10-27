Pennies for Pies drive kicks off Monday in Naperville

Your loose change could help make someone's Thanksgiving sweet.

The Naperville Park District will host its annual Pennies for Pies drive from Oct. 30 to Nov. 17. The drive, which started in 2006 by the park district's preschool classrooms, helps provide pumpkin pies for Loaves and Fishes to distribute to residents in need for their Thanksgiving meals.

Donations can be made online at napervilleparks.org by clicking "online registration" and then on "donations."

Donations also can be dropped off at select park district locations, including Fort Hill Activity Center, Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, Springbrook Golf Course and the Naperbrook Golf Course. The park district's preschool classrooms also will be collecting pies.