Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI, in crash that killed bicyclist in Elgin

An Elgin man has been charged with reckless homicide, accused of driving drunk and crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Elgin, authorities said.

Anthony C. Osborne, 32, of the 500 block of Hickory Place, is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol -- causing death and leaving the scene of an accident -- personal injury or death.

At a detention hearing Thursday, Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Charles Ogan said on Sept. 21, Osborne was driving in Elgin and hit bicyclist Jonathan Herbert head-on.

Herbert, 70, suffered a broken leg, face and skull fractures, and bleeding on his brain, Ogan said. He died of his injuries Oct. 4.

After the crash, Osborne drove off, Ogan said.

He said police followed tire tracks and found Osborne.

Ogan said Osborne told police that he had panicked, but had called his father, who urged him to turn himself in. He had a blood-alcohol level of more than .14, Ogan said.

An assistant public defender said Osborne returned to the scene within 15 minutes, while on the phone with 911. She said he was told Oct. 17 that charges were being filed and turned himself in when they were, so he was a low risk for fleeing.

Judge Kimberly DiGiovanni denied the detention request. She ordered Osborne wear an alcohol-monitoring device and an electronic home monitoring device. He will be allowed to leave home only to go to work, doctor appointments or court. She also ordered him not to drive.

According to an obituary, Herbert was survived by a wife and three stepchildren. He worked as a machine operator.