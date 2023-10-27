 

Man charged with drug-induced homicide in St. Charles

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/27/2023 12:41 PM

A man has been charged with drug-induced homicide, accused of supplying fentanyl that killed a woman in June in St. Charles.

Eric R. Fabisiak, 24, of the 6N800 block of Aurora Avenue, unincorporated St. Charles, is also charged with the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, according to Kane County court records.

 

St. Charles police say they responded at 1:33 p.m. on June 16 to a residence in the 1100 block of South Third Street. They found the victim, 24-year-old Amun Ahmed of Bolingbrook.

The case was investigated by St. Charles police and the North Central Narcotics Task Force.

The charges were filed Oct. 24.

Fabisiak has been in the Kane County jail since June 27 on another case. He was charged with armed violence, manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of narcotics and several gun charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to court records. Bail was set at $250,000 in that case.

He will have a hearing Wednesday on prosecutors' motion to deny him pretrial release on the homicide charge.

