Grand jury affirms hate crime charges against landlord accused of killing Muslim boy

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was fatally stabbed on Oct. 14 in his Plainfield Township home. Authorities said the boy and his mother were attacked because of their Muslim faith. Courtesy of CAIR-Chicago

A Will County grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday that represented the next step in the felony case against Joseph Czuba, the landlord accused of killing 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and attempting to kill his mother on Oct. 14 at a Plainfield Township residence.

Czuba, 71, was the landlord of Hanaan Shahin, 32, and her son. Prosecutors say Czuba stabbed Wadea 26 times with a military-style knife.

The grand jury also affirmed hate crime against Czuba, who is accused of attacking the mother and son because of their Islamic faith.

Altogether, prosecutors intend to take Czuba to trial on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of hate crimes.

Prosecutors also intend to ask a jury to find that Czuba's murder of Wadea was committed with "exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty." That aggravating factor could make Czuba eligible for natural life in prison if he is found guilty of the crime.

Besides the Will County case, federal authorities have opened a hate crimes investigation into the killing, which has drawn national attention.

"This incident cannot help but further raise the fears of Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities in our country with regard to hate-fueled violence. The Department of Justice is focused on protecting the safety and the civil rights of every person in this country," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Hanaan Shahin was released from the hospital on Oct. 19 and will have a long road to recover physically, mentally and emotionally, said Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Jungles said the sheriff's office has been working with multiple advocates with the Will County State's Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other organizations to help Shahin.

One of them is Merchants and Manufacturers Bank, which is accepting donations for the benefit of the victim at their locations in Joliet and Channahon.

Shahin issued a statement Tuesday through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations after meeting with the group's executive director a day earlier. The written statement called for prayers for peace and marked her first public comments since the Oct. 14 attack that left her with more than a dozen stab wounds.