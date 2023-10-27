Elmhurst police: Man found with stolen car, replica pellet pistol

A Hanover Park man faces a felony charge after Elmhurst police said he drove a car reported as stolen.

Maurice Sutton Jr., 31, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

At a hearing Tuesday in first appearance court, formerly known as bond court, a DuPage County judge granted prosecutors' request that Sutton be held in jail while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors asked that Sutton be detained pretrial under the willful flight standard. Sutton is facing a 2020 charge in Cook County of escape from electronic home monitoring.

Just before noon Monday, an Elmhurst police officer spotted a Ford Fusion sedan headed south on Route 83 at St. Charles Road. The car had been reported as stolen on Oct. 14 to Chicago police, authorities said.

As the Elmhurst officer followed behind, the car turned west onto Washington Street in Villa Park. The officer switched on the emergency lights, police said, and the stolen car pulled into a residential driveway on Riverside Drive in Villa Park.

The driver, identified as Sutton, then ran from the car toward the rear yards of the neighborhood, police said.

Elmhurst and Villa Park police established a perimeter and searched the area with a police dog unit and drone. Officers found Sutton hiding in a shed belonging to a nearby resident, police said.

The stolen car was impounded. An additional set of license plates and a replica pellet pistol were found inside, police said.

Sutton is next due in court Nov. 13.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report