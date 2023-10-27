Elgin's on-street leaf collection starts Monday

Elgin's on-street leaf collection program for residents living within the city's four designated areas begins Monday, Oct. 30.

The program is expected to run through Thursday, Dec. 7, weather permitting, with the exception of the week of Thanksgiving, when Thursday's leaves will be collected on Saturday.

Residents in leaf collection zones should rake leaves along the curb or edge of the pavement by 6 a.m. on the scheduled leaf collection day. Keep sticks, branches and trash out of the leaf piles and avoid parking on the street to ensure pickup.

Residents in bagging pickup areas may dispose of their leaves in yard waste bags without using stickers from Oct. 30 to Dec. 8.