Community meeting on Lake Michigan water project

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 to introduce a project to connect Lake Michigan water to the Pekara and Horatio Gardens neighborhoods near Buffalo Grove.

The meeting hosted by Lake County public works officials will be at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling.

The neighborhoods receive water from multiple wells that aren't sustainable long-term and would be costly to upgrade. Through the allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county wants to bring Lake Michigan water to the area as a long-term, high-quality water source.

Visit news and announcements on the public works tab at lakecountyil.gov/ for project information.