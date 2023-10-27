Cars burned during fire at Elgin auto salvage yard

Nearly two dozen cars burned during an early morning fire Friday at an auto salvage yard in Elgin.

Elgin firefighters responded at about 4:20 a.m. to the report of multiple cars burning at Copart auto salvage on Bluff City Boulevard.

When crews arrived, there were 23 cars burning. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour, officials said.

The salvage yard was secure at the time. Authorities say they believe the cause of the fire was accidental.