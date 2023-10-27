2 held as persons of interest in fatal Carpentersville shooting

Carpentersville police say they have two people in custody as persons of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are being held at the Carpentersville Police Department. Both live in Carpentersville. Their names are not being released until charges have been authorized by the Kane County state's attorney, according to a police news release.

The shooting killed a 17-year-old boy. An autopsy is being performed Friday afternoon, and police will not release his name until after the autopsy.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Birch Street.

The victim was found in the road. He had been shot in the head.

Police believe the three people shot were in a car parked on the 0-100 block of Robin Road when they were shot, and that the victims drove to Birch.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police at (847) 551-3481.