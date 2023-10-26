Bicyclist killed in crash in St. Charles

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash in St. Charles.

According to police, it happened at 9:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

A Jeep Wrangler was driving east in the left eastbound lane. Bicyclist Rafael Hernandez-Villa, 61, of St. Charles, was traveling west in the center dual turn lane and turned into the path of the Wrangler, police said.

There were no lights or lamps on the bicycle, and Hernandez-Villa was wearing dark clothing, according to police. He was not wearing a helmet.

No citations have been issued. Police are still investigating and are asking anyone who saw the crash to call investigators at (630) 377-4435.