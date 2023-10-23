Kane County deputy critically injured in head-on crash near Pingree Grove
Updated 10/23/2023 8:56 AM
A Kane County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after his patrol vehicle was struck head-on early today by a large pickup truck hauling a trailer near Pingree Grove.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Route 47 near Plank Road, just west of Pingree Grove.
Authorities said the on-duty deputy was traveling south on Route 47 when the pickup veered from the northbound lanes into oncoming traffic and struck the patrol vehicle.
A helicopter transported the deputy to a hospital.
One person in the pickup was also transported to a nearby hospital.
Route 47 is closed and authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area.
