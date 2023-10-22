Two Waukegan men arrested after disturbance at party near Round Lake

Two Waukegan men were arrested after authorities said one threw a bottle and struck a Lake County sheriff's deputy, while another attempted to punch a Round Lake police officer, as sheriff's deputies were disbursing an unruly party in an unincorporated area near Round Lake early Sunday morning.

Both are in the Lake County jail awaiting a date in First Appearance Court.

Sheriff's deputies arrived around 12:10 a.m at the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue. They found approximately 100 people at a home creating a disturbance for neighbors, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The party's hosts had everyone leave, only to have the guests flood the neighborhood, invading neighbors' yards, drinking alcohol in the roadway and blocking traffic with their cars, according to the release.

Deputies called for reinforcements, and additional sheriff's deputies and neighboring police officers came to the scene to assist.

Although some of the crowd began to leave, others continued to be disruptive and unruly, deputies said.

Among those remaining was Ramon Basurto, 21, of the 100 block of North McAree Road, Waukegan, who, deputies said, threw a bottle of beer at a sheriff's deputy, striking the deputy in the shoulder.

He was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail.

Another man, Jarvion Allen, 21, of the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, attempted to punch a Round Lake police sergeant before fleeing on foot, deputies said. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

While on the way to the jail, Allen threatened to visit the deputy's home and murder the deputy and his family, according to the release.

Basuro is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, while Allen was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and threatening a public official.