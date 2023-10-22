Pro- and anti-Israel rallies in Skokie Sunday

A rally in solidarity with Israel was held at Skokie's Ateres Ayala Sunday evening.

But prior to the event, a pro-Palestinian rally was held on the same street a short distance away, during which tensions erupted between some of the pro-Palestinian protesters and Jews in a Touhy Avenue parking lot separating the two events.

As Skokie police stood between them, on one side, a number of Pro-Palestinian supporters waved Palestinian flags and chanted "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea," while on the other side, one man was draped in an Israeli flag, while another played Israel's national anthem, Hatikvah, on a saxophone.

As the evening proceeded and Israel supporters filled the room at the pro-Israel event, hosted by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a massive deployment of police vehicles arrived on the scene, while Touhy was blocked off to traffic.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Yinam Cohen, counsel general of Israel to the Midwest, addresses the pro-Israel gathering at Ateres Ayala in Skokie Sunday evening.

Among the speakers at Wiesenthal Center event was Yinam Cohen, consul general of Israel to the Midwest, who grimly cataloged the carnage wrought by Hamas on Oct. 7, including more than 1,400 souls, including "babies, mothers, children, the elderly, entire families, young adults," with more than 30 Israeli communities destroyed, "the deadliest killing of Jews since the Holocaust."

He also mentioned those taken hostage, including Holocaust survivors and American citizens, and, to the applause of the crowd, demanded the release of all the hostages.

As Israel works to eradicate the leadership of Hamas, Cohen emphasized the need to maintain "our moral clarity," adding, "I'm very grateful to President Biden for providing the moral compass for the world."

"Let's be very clear. Hamas did not commit these heinous attacks of terrorism to advance the two-state solution or the well-being of Palestinians," he added. The goal, he said, was to "destroy the one and only Jewish state and killing as many Jews as they can."

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer A pro-Palestinian rally was held Sunday in Skokie prior to a pro-Israel rally nearby.

Prior to the event, Deerfield resident Peggy Shapiro, from the group StandWithUs, a nonprofit pro-Israel education and advocacy organization, handed out pictures of those held hostage by Hamas.

Shapiro, a child of Holocaust survivors, said the importance of Sunday's event was "to speak out against genocide and to try to not be outshouted by people who want to murder us. You can't let people go cheering for groups that behead babies and not speak up."

But another view was held by pro-Palestinian protesters on Touhy Avenue.

"I think there is a false narrative that says this is a war or a battle between Israel and Hamas, and that's not true," Hatem Abudayyeh, the national chairman of the United States Palestinian Community Network, said. "The Palestinian resistance is made up of all the political forces, all of the ideological trends, all of the social sectors of Palestinian society. In a unified way, with a unified leadership, they are fighting to defend the Palestinian people from 75 years of oppression and occupation and colonization."