North vs. South: Civil War reenactors stage Battle of Gettysburg in Hainesville

Reenactors portraying soldiers from the Confederate army take aim during the Civil War Encampment and Battle at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Reenactors portraying soldiers from the Union army fire a cannon during the Civil War Encampment and Battle at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Reenactors portraying soldiers from the Confederate army fire a cannon during the Civil War Encampment and Battle at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Spencer Robinson of Ingleside portrays a soldier in the Confederate army during the Civil War Encampment and Battle at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville on Sunday. The event featured a narrated reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Reenactors portray Union soldiers during the Civil War Encampment and Battle at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville on Sunday. The event offered an opportunity for spectators to learn about life during the Civil War. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Civil War reenactors stepped back 160 years to the Battle of Gettysburg Sunday at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville.

The American Civil War Encampment and Battle included costumed Union and Confederate soldiers as well as civilians in period costume. The day featured a narrated reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg between Union and Confederate forces, as well as encampments and re-created medical facilities.

"I've been doing this for a year now," said reenactor Spencer Robinson of Ingleside, portraying a Confederate soldier. "I love the engagement of the spectators and keeping history alive."