North vs. South: Civil War reenactors stage Battle of Gettysburg in Hainesville
Updated 10/22/2023 5:27 PM
Civil War reenactors stepped back 160 years to the Battle of Gettysburg Sunday at the Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville.
The American Civil War Encampment and Battle included costumed Union and Confederate soldiers as well as civilians in period costume. The day featured a narrated reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg between Union and Confederate forces, as well as encampments and re-created medical facilities.
"I've been doing this for a year now," said reenactor Spencer Robinson of Ingleside, portraying a Confederate soldier. "I love the engagement of the spectators and keeping history alive."
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.