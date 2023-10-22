District 205's upcoming State of the District address

Superintendent Keisha Campbell and the school board in Elmhurst Unit District 205 will host a State of the District address on Nov. 1.

The event will be at 7 p.m. in the York High School Commons. It is open to the public. Anyone wishing to watch the address but unable to attend in person can view the presentation live on the district's YouTube page at youtube.com/@elmhurstD205.

Officials say the presentation will include a recap and celebration of the achievements of District 205 students and staff from the past year as well as highlights from the results of the annual State Report Card data. There will also be a presentation of the districtwide instructional priorities that they have outlined for the 2023-2024 school year.