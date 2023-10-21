 

"Weekly Roundup: High School Athletes Captured in Action by Daily Herald Photographers"

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Posted10/21/2023 1:00 AM

Each week our Daily Herald photographers capture local high school athletes at their peak performance. Please enjoy looking at the "Week in sports photos through our lens."

Reflected in a rain puddle, the Lake Zurich High School football team and coaches line up on the goal line for the national anthem before a game in Mundelein on Friday, October 13, 2023.
  Reflected in a rain puddle, the Lake Zurich High School football team and coaches line up on the goal line for the national anthem before a game in Mundelein on Friday, October 13, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Noah Easter twists his knee as he is tackled by Hersey's Carson Grove in a football game in Mount Prospect on Friday, September 23, 2022.
  Prospect's Noah Easter twists his knee as he is tackled by Hersey's Carson Grove in a football game in Mount Prospect on Friday, September 23, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Jenna Meitzler reacts to a point against Fremd in a girls volleyball match in Palatine on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
  Barrington's Jenna Meitzler reacts to a point against Fremd in a girls volleyball match in Palatine on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey defensive lineman Thomas Mulder us surrounded by teammates after he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown against Rolling Meadows in a football game in Rolling Meadows on Friday, October 6, 2023. He later intercepted a pass and returned it to near the goal line.
  Hersey defensive lineman Thomas Mulder us surrounded by teammates after he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown against Rolling Meadows in a football game in Rolling Meadows on Friday, October 6, 2023. He later intercepted a pass and returned it to near the goal line.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Haley Burgdorf hits against Geneva in a girls volleyball match in St. Charles in Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
  St. Charles North's Haley Burgdorf hits against Geneva in a girls volleyball match in St. Charles in Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Ava Wysocki hits from the corner against Libertyville's Stella Meyer, left, and Avery Maddux in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
  Stevenson's Ava Wysocki hits from the corner against Libertyville's Stella Meyer, left, and Avery Maddux in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Alice Birtig digs a Libertyville shot in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
  Stevenson's Alice Birtig digs a Libertyville shot in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Mia Colton reacts to the Wildcats' first game win against Stevenson in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
  Libertyville's Mia Colton reacts to the Wildcats' first game win against Stevenson in a girls volleyball match in Libertyville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Olivia Basel reaches for the ball with her back to the net against IC Catholic Prep in a girls volleyball game in Wheaton on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
  St. Francis' Olivia Basel reaches for the ball with her back to the net against IC Catholic Prep in a girls volleyball game in Wheaton on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Ola Wydmanski (23) reacts to her team getting a point against Barrington during Thursday's volleyball match in Barrington.
  Hersey's Ola Wydmanski (23) reacts to her team getting a point against Barrington during Thursday's volleyball match in Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Jenna Meitzler (11) spikes the ball for a point past Hersey's Kendall Mackey during Thursday's volleyball match in Barrington.
  Barrington's Jenna Meitzler (11) spikes the ball for a point past Hersey's Kendall Mackey during Thursday's volleyball match in Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Courtney Croll of Barrington High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
  Courtney Croll of Barrington High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Courtney Croll of Barrington High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
  Courtney Croll of Barrington High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sangita Siva of Metea Valley High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
  Sangita Siva of Metea Valley High School during the IHSA Class 1A singles state tournament Thursday October 19, 2023 in Barrington.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Charlotte Potvin tries to block a shot by St. Charles North's Alex Bardouniotis in a girls volleyball match in St. Charles in Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
  Geneva's Charlotte Potvin tries to block a shot by St. Charles North's Alex Bardouniotis in a girls volleyball match in St. Charles in Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Casey Kriz slides to take the ball from Geneva's Trent Giansanti in a boys soccer game in St. Charles on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
  St. Charles North's Casey Kriz slides to take the ball from Geneva's Trent Giansanti in a boys soccer game in St. Charles on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A fan arrives to find available seating in the rain at Mundelein High School before a game against Lake Zurich on Friday, October 13, 2023.
  A fan arrives to find available seating in the rain at Mundelein High School before a game against Lake Zurich on Friday, October 13, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 