Suburban Skyview: New roundabout nearing completion

A new roundabout in Kane County will connect Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Road.

The roundabout is scheduled to be open to traffic by this Thanksgiving.

The original intersection of Main Street and Fabyan Parkway in Blackberry Township was the source of several rear-end crashes, according to Jennifer O'Connell of the Kane County Division of Transportation.

County officials broke ground on the $12 million project in August of 2022 as part of a larger plan to build another north-south corridor through central Kane County, which would provide an alternative to Randall Road.

