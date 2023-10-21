Suburban Skyview: New roundabout nearing completion
Updated 10/21/2023 5:17 PM
A new roundabout in Kane County will connect Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Road.
The roundabout is scheduled to be open to traffic by this Thanksgiving.
The original intersection of Main Street and Fabyan Parkway in Blackberry Township was the source of several rear-end crashes, according to Jennifer O'Connell of the Kane County Division of Transportation.
County officials broke ground on the $12 million project in August of 2022 as part of a larger plan to build another north-south corridor through central Kane County, which would provide an alternative to Randall Road.
If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.