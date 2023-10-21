 

Nightmare on Chicago Street brings thrills, chills and zombies to downtown Elgin

      Creepy clowns Daniel and Jeanette Solis of Hampshire dance to the music from the Plaza Mictlan stage during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      A zombie scales down the parking garage during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Said zombie was played by Clark Dendinger of Elevated Safety. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      A festivalgoer goes in for a picture of a zombie safely tucked behind glass during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      A zombie football player lurches along Grove Avenue during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Sparks fly when fire artist India performs during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Zombies reach down from the Chicago Street parking garage during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin Saturday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
The streets of Elgin were alive with the undead Saturday during the city's annual Nightmare on Chicago Street.

Thousands of revelers descended on the downtown area for the annual celebration of all things zombie.

 

The event, in its 11th year, featured hundreds of performers including zombie actors, musicians and dancers who lurched along downtown streets and entertained on multiple stages.

Frights of the Aztec Underworld added a new Hispanic-focused element to the event, while acts on three stages provided live music throughout the night.

Dozens of vendors lined the streets selling food, drinks and merchandise, while many downtown businesses were open to both living and undead customers.

