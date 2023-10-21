Nightmare on Chicago Street brings thrills, chills and zombies to downtown Elgin
The streets of Elgin were alive with the undead Saturday during the city's annual Nightmare on Chicago Street.
Thousands of revelers descended on the downtown area for the annual celebration of all things zombie.
The event, in its 11th year, featured hundreds of performers including zombie actors, musicians and dancers who lurched along downtown streets and entertained on multiple stages.
Frights of the Aztec Underworld added a new Hispanic-focused element to the event, while acts on three stages provided live music throughout the night.
Dozens of vendors lined the streets selling food, drinks and merchandise, while many downtown businesses were open to both living and undead customers.
