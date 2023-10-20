Thrills, frights and a 15-foot werewolf at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement has added a 15-foot werewolf sculpture to scare up some fun at its annual Halloween events.

The sculpture, created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn and Aurora artist Luke Salvesen, will tower above guests at Naper Settlement's All Hallows Eve on Friday and Saturday and Howlin' at the Moon, an event for adults ages 21 and older, on Oct. 27 and 28. The werewolf sculpture was installed Wednesday for the events.

"All ages will enjoy the werewolf, as it's both spooky and fun," said Kuhn, whose works, including the "Ladder of Light" firefighter memorial and "Tragedy to Triumph" railroad memorial, are featured in Naperville. "I hope everyone enjoys viewing and experiencing it and gets the chance to take a cool photo next to it. I'm really excited for everyone to see it."

All Hallows Eve, which is recommended for families with children ages 16 and younger, features Halloween-themed activities such as a zombie maze, zombie photo experience, ax throwing, an alien autopsy, laser tag, a reptile show, monster jams by local musicians, an acrobatics show and other attractions. The event is open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The museum's Howlin' at the Moon event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28. The event features a BOOze bar, costume contest, live music, ax throwing, black light painting and a sideshow performances.

To purchase tickets, visit napersettlement.org.