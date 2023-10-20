 

Thrills, frights and a 15-foot werewolf at Naper Settlement

      Aurora artist Luke Salvesen installs the head onto a werewolf art piece on Wednesday at Naper Settlement in Naperville. He and fellow artist Paul Kuhn of Naperville worked on the sculpture for a month, and it will be part of two Halloween events.

      A 15-foot werewolf created by suburban artists Paul Kuhn and Luke Salvesen will be part of the thrills and frights at Naper Settlement's Halloween events. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Aurora artist Luke Salvesen carries the head of the 15-foot werewolf sculpture that will be featured at two Halloween events at Naper Settlement. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      The body of the werewolf art piece is moved into position on Wednesday at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Naper Settlement has added a 15-foot werewolf sculpture to scare up some fun at its annual Halloween events.

The sculpture, created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn and Aurora artist Luke Salvesen, will tower above guests at Naper Settlement's All Hallows Eve on Friday and Saturday and Howlin' at the Moon, an event for adults ages 21 and older, on Oct. 27 and 28. The werewolf sculpture was installed Wednesday for the events.

 

"All ages will enjoy the werewolf, as it's both spooky and fun," said Kuhn, whose works, including the "Ladder of Light" firefighter memorial and "Tragedy to Triumph" railroad memorial, are featured in Naperville. "I hope everyone enjoys viewing and experiencing it and gets the chance to take a cool photo next to it. I'm really excited for everyone to see it."

All Hallows Eve, which is recommended for families with children ages 16 and younger, features Halloween-themed activities such as a zombie maze, zombie photo experience, ax throwing, an alien autopsy, laser tag, a reptile show, monster jams by local musicians, an acrobatics show and other attractions. The event is open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The museum's Howlin' at the Moon event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28. The event features a BOOze bar, costume contest, live music, ax throwing, black light painting and a sideshow performances.

To purchase tickets, visit napersettlement.org.

