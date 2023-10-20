Students invited to Naperville diversity discussion

As part of its mission to build an inclusive community that values diversity, the city of Naperville next week will host the third event in the Embrace Naperville series.

The event -- "The Power of a Generation: Community Coming Together" -- will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the library at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St., Naperville.

All Naperville high school and college students are invited to attend and share their voices, organizers said.

City officials say the event will include a panel discussion among a diverse and intergenerational group, followed by a breakout session centered on stories, experiences and inclusion.

Refreshments will be available from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for the free event. For more details and to register, visit naperville.il.us/embracenaperville.