Pretrial release denied for suspect charged with killing Aurora man

Pretrial release was denied on Friday for a man charged with a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed an Aurora man.

Rodolfo Madrigal, 43, of Streator, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the death of Andrew Contreras, 29. He also is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was charged by a grand jury indictment on Sept. 21. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 26, and he was arrested on Oct. 4 in Streator.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021, near Route 31 and U.S. Route 30, Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Lori Anderson said Friday.

She told Judge John Barsanti that Madrigal was a passenger in a vehicle. Anderson said a passenger in a vehicle Contreras was driving testified to the grand jury that they saw a man, allegedly Madrigal, fire three to five shots at Contreras' car.

Contreras was struck three times in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anderson said it was a gang-motivated shooting and added that Madrigal belonged to a gang. Madrigal's attorney, assistant public defender Eun Yoon, said no police gang-contact sheets had been presented, or evidence of gang slogans, gestures or symbols.

Yoon said Madrigal has lived in Aurora since 2020 and works at an automobile body shop. She requested he be released on electronic home monitoring.

If convicted, Madrigal faces a minimum prison sentence of 45 years in prison -- 20 years for murder and an additional 25 years for the use of a gun.

Anderson said Madrigal had been on probation in La Salle County for a 2022 case where he was charged with aggravated battery for shooting his brother.