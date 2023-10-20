Naperville chicken therapy group may be allowed to keep porta-potty

Naperville council members are open to giving a backyard chicken therapy group a break and allowing them to keep their porta-potty.

In August, the Touch My Heart nonprofit, which serves adults with special needs, was given a year to relocate following complaints about the chickens. As part of the agreement, the owners, Rick and Wendy Montalbano, were asked to install a 6-foot privacy fence around the property, reduce the number of chickens from 16 to 12 and remove a portable restroom.

This week, Naperville Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh asked the council to reconsider the restrictions and allow the porta-potty while the Montalbanos search for a new home for their nonprofit and the chickens.

Longenbaugh noted the Naperville couple has installed the fence and is winnowing down the number of chickens.

She said removing the porta-potty would essentially shut down the nonprofit before the one-year deadline to relocate. The couple has until Aug. 15, 2024, to find a new home for the chickens.

Council members indicated support for the change and will vote on it at an upcoming meeting.