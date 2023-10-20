Illinois comptroller's office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram
Updated 10/20/2023 12:44 AM
An attorney with the Illinois comptroller's office was fired Thursday over antisemitic comments she made earlier in the day on Instagram.
A screenshot of the Instagram exchange was reposted to X. The comptroller's office was made aware of the posts about 12:30 p.m., the office said.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office contacted the employee about an hour and a half later, then fired her after she admitted to some of the comments, the office said.
"Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech," a statement from Mendoza's office said.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
