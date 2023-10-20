Illinois comptroller's office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram

An attorney with the Illinois comptroller's office was fired Thursday over antisemitic comments she made earlier in the day on Instagram.

A screenshot of the Instagram exchange was reposted to X. The comptroller's office was made aware of the posts about 12:30 p.m., the office said.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office contacted the employee about an hour and a half later, then fired her after she admitted to some of the comments, the office said.

"Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech," a statement from Mendoza's office said.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.