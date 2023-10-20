 

Illinois comptroller's office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram

 
By Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 10/20/2023 12:44 AM

An attorney with the Illinois comptroller's office was fired Thursday over antisemitic comments she made earlier in the day on Instagram.

A screenshot of the Instagram exchange was reposted to X. The comptroller's office was made aware of the posts about 12:30 p.m., the office said.

 

Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office contacted the employee about an hour and a half later, then fired her after she admitted to some of the comments, the office said.

"Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech," a statement from Mendoza's office said.

