Why Lake County took the lead on a rail crossing project in Antioch

The rough crossing and other issues at the Canadian National track on North Avenue east of Route 83 near downtown Antioch is set for repairs beginning Monday. Courtesy village of Antioch

The ride should be getting smoother for thousands of motorists who travel on North Avenue near downtown Antioch.

Message boards are in place in advance of railroad crossing and related work starting Monday through Nov. 22, weather permitting.

Rail crossing work is common but this is different. Lake County Division of Transportation is leading the project so it gets done quickly.

"It's important that we do this now to address the rough crossing conditions before winter," said Alex Carr, LCDOT spokesman.

The Canadian National Railway in June raised the grade of the tracks for safety and operational reasons but the median, drainage, structures and sidewalk inadvertently were affected, according to LCDOT.

The crossing east of Route 83 is used on average by 8,850 vehicles a day, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Concerns arose about "ride quality" with abrupt grade transitions and a rough crossing. Village officials and LCDOT began coordinating with the railroad on a solution.

Repairs were scheduled in early August but postponed for more engineering evaluation.

"The rough crossing has generated a significant volume of complaints," Shane Schneider, LCDOT director reported to the county board's public works and transportation committee in late September.

"If you hit it too fast, you're almost airborne," said county board member Linda Pedersen, who represents the area, at the time.

Initial work raised the grade of the tracks causing an unsafe condition along North Avenue, which would require improvements to the road, drainage system and sidewalk to correct, according to LCDOT.

Schneider said the job needed to be done quickly to avoid pooling water turning to ice. In an emergency action last week, Lake County authorized an agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, IDOT and the railroad.

"There are a lot of players coming together to get this completed in short order," Schneider said.

According to LCDOT, the surface crossing the tracks will be replaced and the rail height modified. Also, the road leading to the crossing, including between the tracks, will be rebuilt and the sidewalk, median, curb, gutter, drainage and sewer structure modified.

The project will improve ride quality, drainage system and sidewalk to match the modified crossing. The estimated cost is about $270,000. LCDOT will be fully reimbursed for the project design and construction.

The detour is Route 83 to Route 173 to Deep Lake Road. Local traffic will be allowed to the crossing from either side.