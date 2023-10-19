Teen mistakenly wounded by Des Plaines police in shootout settles lawsuit against city

This 2019 photo shows Rylan Wilder, center, as he recovered from being shot by police pursuing a bank robber in Chicago. Courtesy of Cavanagh Law Group

A teenager who was mistakenly shot by a Des Plaines police officer in 2019 has settled a lawsuit against the city for $1.9 million.

According to a statement released by Des Plaines, the insurance company representing the city decided to settle the lawsuit brought by Rylan Wilder, who was 15 when he was wounded at the UpBeat Music & Art school in Chicago.

A Chicago resident and guitarist who worked at the school, Wilder was injured after a suspect in a Des Plaines bank robbery and subsequent carjacking and police shooting ran inside.

The suspect, Christopher Willis, was fatally shot by police. An accomplice was arrested.

Des Plaines police Officer James Armstrong, who fired the shot that hit Wilder, wasn't charged.

Wilder has undergone multiple operations since the shooting.

In a statement released to the media Friday, Des Plaines officials said Wilder was shot when he stepped in front of Armstrong while the officer was firing his rifle at Willis.

But the city isn't admitting wrongdoing or liability, and officials called Armstrong a hero for "putting his life at risk to save others."

Still, city officials in the statement expressed their sympathies for Wilder.

• ABC 7 contributed to this report.