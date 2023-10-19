Lake Zurich board delays vote on affordable housing project at former Midlothian Manor site

Lake Zurich leaders won't decide on the future of the former Midlothian Manor property until January.

The village board this week opted to delay the vote on a proposal by a Skokie-based nonprofit to raze the former assisted living and supportive housing facility to make way for a new, 24-unit affordable housing apartment building. The matter will be brought up at the Jan. 15 village board meeting.

The proposal is to provide "workforce housing" with rents affordable to households earning between $20,000 and $40,000 yearly, or $10 to $20 an hour. Rents would range on average from $600 a month for a one-bedroom apartment to $950 a month for a three-bedroom unit.

The land currently comprises two parcels in unincorporated Lake County zoned for single-family homes. If the plan were approved the zoning would need to be changed to multifamily residential.

The proposed project has drawn the ire of some residents in the area.

During public comment at Monday's village board meeting, resident Larry Schaedel said eight of the 10 surrounding property owners oppose the project and have submitted written objections to the village.

Village staff could not be reached to confirm how many objections the proposal received.

The project first was presented to the board in April 2022 by Richard Koenig, executive director of Housing Opportunity Development Corporation, for a courtesy review.

The plan resurfaced this summer going before the village's planning and zoning commission, where it was discussed at length over three meetings. In August, after hearing comments from dozens of residents, the volunteer commission voted 3-2 in favor of recommending the plan to the village board.

According to village documents, the developers requested delaying decision on the matter because Koenig recently had fallen ill.

Koenig said Wednesday he was back to work after a bout of COVID.

He added, beyond bringing needed affordable housing to the area the project will benefit neighbors by providing stormwater management to reduce flooding, and sidewalks along Midlothian and Lakewood.

"We really hope we get the support of the board," Koenig said. "There's such a need for housing in the area."