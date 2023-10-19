Image Awards honor those making positive impact on Elgin

The Elgin stars were out Wednesday, as a dozen people, programs and organizations were honored during the annual Elgin Image Awards at the Gail Borden Library.

The awards, which were first given in 1992, are presented by the Enhancing Elgin Committee and organized by the Elgin Development Group and the Elgin Area Chamber.

"We love to recognize Elgin citizens, businesses and programs that have made a difference and are changing the image of Elgin continually to make it such a positive place to live, to work, to visit," said Carol Gieske, president and CEO of the EAC.

City council member Rose Martinez, who served as co-emcee for the event, scoffed at the notion that Elgin suffers from a bad image.

"You know maybe like 30 years ago, but c'mon," she said. "Now Elgin is really a great place and you're all here today as proof of it."

Dianha Ortega-Ehreth, executive director of Centro de Informacion, won the "Professional Rockstar" award.

"This is a huge honor," she said. "I love living in Elgin. I love this town. I need to be part of a community that is vocally supportive of the people who like to serve, because that's what I want to do with my life."

In addition to impacting the Latino community with her work at Centro, Ortega-Earth's service in Elgin includes roles in various organizations and boards that create opportunities for jobs, housing, legal counsel, education and more.

Other categories and winners included:

Creating a Difference Groups/ Excellence in DEI or Building Equity

• African American Coalition of Kane County

• Elgin Hispanic Network

• The Haight

Creating a Difference Groups/ Youth Service Project (for people 21 and under)

• Organization of Latin American Students at Elgin Community College

Gamechanger Projects

• Elgin History Museum Nancy Kimball Cobblestone House

• Go With the Flow, which provides hygiene products and necessities to those in need.

• Firefighter's Memorial Plaza

• Well Child Center's "Food for Families" pantry

• Violins of Hope

• ELGbtq Pride Parade and Festival

Creating A Difference Group/ Green Initiative/Sustainable Business of the Year

• Elgin Math and Science Academy's "Outdoor Environmental Education"

More information about the winners can be found at gailborden.info/library-info/3163-elgin-image-awards.