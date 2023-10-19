Elgin man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Elburn

A 22-year-old Elgin man remains hospitalized in critical condition after his motorcycle hit a guardrail in Elburn Tuesday night, authorities said Thursday.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. to the crash in the 4N9600 block of Route 47. A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 47 when it passed a single vehicle moving in the same direction, sheriff's officials said.

The motorcycle passed the vehicle at a high speed and lost control after going off the roadway for unknown reasons, authorities said. The motorcycle then collided with the guardrail.

Deputies provided immediate medical attention to the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived to the crash. The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, but was quickly flown out to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for further treatment.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is still conducting interviews of witnesses and gathering other evidence associated with the investigation. Authorities said the motorcycle driver wore a helmet.